Preview: Flames at Sharks

After sweeping their three-game road trip, the San Jose Sharks return to familiar surroundings to begin a four-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Monday. San Jose began its trek by edging Washington in a shootout and followed by shutting out Florida before posting a wild 5-4 victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Sharks had no immediate solution for Martin St. Louis, who used a natural hat trick to complete a four-goal performance and give the Lightning a 4-2 lead.

Joe Pavelski provided an answer in the second period, registering a natural hat trick of his own to give San Jose its fourth win in five overall games. Calgary’s winless streak reached three games (0-2-1) Saturday, but not for a lack of fire. The Flames battled Vancouver in more ways than one, engaging in a line brawl after the opening faceoff and taking the Canucks to a shootout before dropping a 3-2 decision.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-26-7): Calgary is just 3-11-3 over its last 17 games but is attempting to overcome its offensive issues. The Flames have scored two goals in each of their last four contests after failing to reach that mark in seven of their previous eight. Thanks to the ejections of Ladislav Smid and Chris Butler two seconds into Saturday’s contest, three of Calgary’s remaining four defensemen received over 33 1/2 minutes of ice time - with Dennis Wideman logging a career-high 38:05.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (31-12-6): Pavelski’s first career hat trick gave him 25 goals this season, marking the fourth time in his eight-year career he’s reached that plateau. The 29-year-old is six tallies away from matching his career high set in 2011-12. Captain Joe Thornton notched an assist Saturday to tie Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for 48th place on the all-time scoring list with 1,170 points.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks are 16-2-3 at home, where they play 20 of their remaining 33 games this season.

2. Flames C Blair Jones’ return from a meniscal tear lasted just two seconds Saturday, as he received a game misconduct for his participation in the game-opening line brawl.

3. Thornton is nine points away from pulling even with Sergei Fedorov for 47th in NHL history.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Flames 1