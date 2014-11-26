Preview: Flames at Sharks

After limping through a stretch of 16 of 21 road games to begin the season, the San Jose Sharks didn’t hit the ground running in the first two contests of their six-game homestand. The Sharks look to rebound from a pair of shootout losses and end a three-game skid (0-1-2) when they host the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames on Wednesday. With just two victories in seven home outings (2-3-2), the talent-rich Sharks are underperforming - and coach Todd McLellan acknowledged that the writing soon could be on the wall.

“I feel confidence with myself and the coaching staff, but I‘m also a realist,” McLellan told the San Jose Mercury News. “I know that the team hasn’t performed to the level with any of us are happy with - not just ownership and management, but also coaches and players aren’t happy with the results.” Upstart Calgary is singing a different tune, although it suffered its second loss in six games with a 3-2 setback to Anaheim on Tuesday. The Flames will wrap up their three-game road trip on Saturday with the opener of a home-and-home stretch with Arizona.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSW (Calgary), CSCA (San Jose)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (13-8-2): Defenseman T.J. Brodie is certainly providing a lot of bang for the buck since signing a five-year contract extension last month. The 24-year-old had jumped out to a blistering start with three goals and four assists in his first seven games and added his career-high fifth tally on Tuesday. Jiri Hudler, who also scored late in the third period on Tuesday for his third goal in four contests, pulled even with Sean Monahan with a team-leading eight tallies.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-9-4): San Jose is carrying eight defensemen on its roster heading into Wednesday’s tilt, but McLellan noted “we’ll see what happens after that.” Brenden Dillon is expected to contribute right away after logging 21:20 in his San Jose debut versus the Coyotes on Saturday after being acquired from Dallas for fellow blue-liner Jason Demers. Rookie Barclay Goodrow also was on the ice for a season-high 14:21 against Arizona as the Sharks are making good on the preseason claim to make significant changes to their roster.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Joe Thornton was held off the scoresheet in his team’s 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona, but has 32 assists in 43 career meetings with Calgary.

2. The Flames failed on all four of their power-play opportunities Tuesday after scoring 10 goals with the man advantage in their previous 11 games.

3. Sharks F Raffi Torres told reporters that he plans to start skating again in the following week. Torres had his ACL removed after an infection following surgery.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Flames 2