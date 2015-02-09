Preview: Flames at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks get another shot at the Calgary Flames when the Pacific Division rivals conclude their season series at SAP Center on Monday. San Jose fell for the third time in four meetings with the Flames (1-2-1) on Wednesday, dropping a 3-1 decision at Calgary. The Sharks’ offense was stagnant in that contest as their only goal came from John Scott, who entered with three tallies in his previous 258 NHL games.

San Jose has scored a total of nine goals while splitting its two games since that matchup, but Calgary was blanked by Pittsburgh on Friday to finish its six-game homestand with a 4-2-0 record. Both losses during the string at Scotiabank Saddledome were of the shutout variety, with the contest against the Penguins ending a bizarre stretch of the Flames’ schedule that sandwiched a pair of six-game homestands around a five-game road trip. Calgary received second-period goals from defenseman Kris Russell, Jiri Hudler and Mason Raymond in its latest triumph over the Sharks, who are two points ahead of the Flames for second place in the Pacific.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (29-21-3): Curtis Glencross is expected to return to the lineup Monday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old left wing, who has recorded eight goals and 18 assists in 44 contests, has not played since Jan. 15 at Arizona - due in part to a setback in practice last week. “That was frustrating when I did step on that stick in practice that day and left practice a bit early,” Glencross told the team’s website. “From then on, we had to just wait and let it heal up again and go from there. I had a good week of practice and I‘m ready to go.”

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-19-7): After being kept off the scoresheet in his previous two games, Joe Thornton notched an assist on Patrick Marleau’s late goal in Saturday’s loss to Carolina for his 1,239th career point. The former Hart Trophy winner is tied with Peter Stastny for 36th place on the all-time list and needs 28 points to pull even with Jean Ratelle for 35th. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was placed on injured reserve Sunday with an illness, which kept him out of the game against the Hurricanes.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose rookie C Chris Tierney has posted back-to-back two-point performances after registering a total of two points in his first 15 NHL games.

2. Calgary G Jonas Hiller is expected to make his seventh consecutive start despite being pulled from Friday’s game against Pittsburgh.

3. The Sharks wrap up their three-game homestand Wednesday against Washington.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Flames 2