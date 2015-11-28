Preview: Flames at Sharks

The Calgary Flames hope to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Calgary dropped a 2-1 overtime decision at Arizona on Friday to fall to 0-1-1 on its trek and 0-2-1 in its last three overall road contests.

The Flames continue to struggle offensively, scoring three goals or fewer in each of their last eight games. San Jose returned home Wednesday following a perfect six-game road trip and suffered a 5-2 loss to Chicago. Defenseman Brent Burns and Patrick Marleau each recorded a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have dropped three straight and five of six at home. San Jose is just 3-9-0 at SAP Center but has scored five goals in each of its last two home victories.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC (Calgary), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-13-2): Goaltender Karri Ramo made his 12th consecutive start Friday, falling to 6-5-1 in that span. Jonas Hiller (lower body), who served as Ramo’s backup against Arizona, could make his first start since Oct. 28. Jiri Hudler returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with an illness and notched an assist in 22 minutes, 33 seconds of ice time.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (13-9-0): Defenseman Justin Braun is expected to miss his second straight game due to an infection in his left elbow. Logan Couture moved closer to a return to the lineup as he participated in most of San Jose’s practice session Friday. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a fractured fibula Oct. 15.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames won all three visits to San Jose last season.

2. Burns has posted three multi-point performances over his last five contests.

3. Calgary D Ladislav Smid was recalled from his conditioning assignment with Stockton of the American Hockey League on Friday but was not in the lineup against Arizona.

PREDICTION: Sharks 6, Flames 3