Preview: Flames at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are all but locked in as the third-place team in the Pacific Division, but they attempt to keep alive their slight chance to finish second when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both clubs. San Jose had been in the running for the division title until it lost eight of nine games to conclude the month of March.

The Sharks are two points out of the second spot in the Pacific but can capture home-ice advantage for a first-round matchup against Edmonton with a victory on Saturday and two regulation losses by the Oilers in their home-and-home weekend series against Vancouver. San Jose's chances took a major hit Thursday as it dropped a 4-2 home decision to Edmonton after carrying a 2-1 lead into the third period. Calgary is hoping to secure the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference as it currently is even in points with Nashville but owns the tiebreaker. The Flames also had an outside shot at first place in the Pacific but recently endured a stretch during which it lost three of four, including both ends of a home-and-home set versus current division leader Anaheim.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (45-32-4): Jon Gillies made a successful NHL debut Thursday, turning aside 27 shots in Calgary's 4-1 victory at Los Angeles. The 23-year-old, who was a 2012 third-round draft pick, became the fifth goaltender in franchise history - and first since Reto Berra in 2013 - to win his initial game in the league. Gillies was recalled from Stockton of the American Hockey League after Chad Johnson suffered a lower-body injury against Anaheim on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (45-29-7): The team again could be without centers Logan Couture (mouth) and Joe Thornton (knee), who have missed six and two games, respectively, with injuries. Joel Ward scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday, giving San Jose eight players in double digits. Captain Joe Pavelski and defenseman Brent Burns, who tops the club with 75 points, share the team lead with 29 tallies apiece while Mikkel Boedker is one shy of becoming the ninth Shark with 10 or more.

OVERTIME

1. Flames Ds Dennis Wideman and captain Mark Giordano both are one goal shy of 100 in the NHL.

2. Burns, who has landed on the scoresheet in each of his last two contests following a three-game drought, needs two points to reach 500 for his career.

3. Calgary won three of its first four meetings with San Jose this season, including a 5-2 home triumph on March 31.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Sharks 2