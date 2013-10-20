FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharks 6, Flames 3
October 20, 2013 / 5:10 AM / in 4 years

Sharks 6, Flames 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sharks 6, Flames 3: Joe Pavelski scored a pair of goals and set up two others as host San Jose extended its season-opening point streak to eight games.

Patrick Marleau and Logan Couture each recorded a goal and an assist while Brent Burns and defenseman Scott Hannan also scored for the Sharks (7-0-1), who went 3-for-9 on the power play. Captain Joe Thornton notched two assists and Antti Niemi made 16 saves.

Rookie Sean Monahan registered a goal and an assist while Mikael Backlund and Jiri Hudler also tallied for Calgary, which fell to 0-2-0 on its five-game road trip. Kari Ramo stopped 30 shots in his first start since the season opener.

San Jose wasted little time jumping ahead as Burns converted a pass from the left corner by Pavelski 59 seconds into the contest. Hannan made it 2-0 with 53 seconds remaining in the first period, when his shot from the left point deflected off a defender and past Ramo.

The Flames halved the deficit 3:01 into the second as Sven Baertschi made a nifty backhand pass from behind the net to Monahan, who buried it from the doorstep during a power play. But Pavelski converted a pass from Marleau at 8:57 for a man-advantage goal, and the roles reversed with 2:01 left in the session as the Sharks took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

Calgary began its comeback attempt early in the third to get within a goal. Backlund buried the rebound of Lee Stempniak’s shot for a short-handed goal at 1:33 and Hudler beat Niemi with a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle 2:23 later for his 101st career tally.

But Pavelski deflected Couture’s blast from the blue line past Ramo at 9:38 for his second power-play goal, restoring the Sharks’ two-goal lead. Couture sealed the win with an empty-netter with 82 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marleau has recorded at least one point in each game this season. ... Burns had a chance to give San Jose a 2-0 lead at 4:21 of the first period, but his backhand attempt on a penalty shot was denied by Ramo. ... Thornton’s two assists gave him 797 in his career, tying him with Jari Kurri for 30th place on the all-time list.

