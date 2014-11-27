Flames blank Sharks at SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose’s pop-gun offense fired a blank Wednesday night as the Sharks’ frustrations at home continued.

Calgary goalie Karri Ramo stopped 32 shots to record his first shutout of the season as the Flames extended the hosts’ woes at SAP Center with a 2-0 victory in front of a third straight non-sellout crowd.

The Sharks, shut out twice this season, have scored just 12 goals in eight games, and have been held to two or fewer goals in 11 of 24 games.

“Chances are there,” Sharks left winger Patrick Marleau said. “Hopefully it’s a big build-up of a dam and it’s going to break soon and we’re going to get on a winning streak.”

The Sharks were certainly were no match for Ramo, who is 3-0 with an 0.65 goals-against average and .979 save percentage in his last three appearances against San Jose.

“He’s definitely the reason we won that game,” Calgary defenseman TJ Brodie said. “He made some big saves when we needed him to. He was solid all night.”

San Jose lost a fourth straight game at home and brace for a visit by division-leading Anaheim on Saturday.

“They’re all tough, obviously, when you’re chasing teams,” Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski said. “We’ve got to start climbing at some point. It’s got to start somewhere.”

Center Jiri Hudler scored both Calgary goals, including a power-play marker into an empty net with 49.2 seconds left.

The Sharks had goalie Antti Niemi pulled for an extra attacker despite being short-handed. Marleau’s slap shot from the top of the left circle ricocheted hard off the end boards, out of the zone and on to the stick of Hudler to an easy breakaway.

“He might have got a stick on it,” Marleau said of Ramo. “I was trying to go against the grain. Then it took a funny hop on Pavs.”

The outcome represented the first shutout by a Flames goalie in San Jose during the regular season since Fred Brathwaite made 30 saves during a 1-0 win on Jan. 3, 2001.

“We were pretty focused the whole game,” Ramo said. “We didn’t make too many mistakes. We knew that against a team like that, we have to bear down in our own zone. We didn’t panic late in the game.”

The Flames broke a scoreless tie late in the second period after getting the Sharks to run around in their own end.

Hudler and Brodie executed a perfect give-and-go with Hudler capping off the play at 17:16 with a shot over the right shoulder of Niemi.

Ramo made several stellar saves in the period, and maybe none better than a glove stop while doing the splits at 18:34 when San Jose right winger Tommy Wingels was bidding to tie the game.

Ramo robbed Marleau on a couple chances earlier in the period. Ramo made a blocker save on Marleau off a feed from Thornton during 4-on-4 play inside the first seven minutes of the period.

Ramo came up big on San Jose’s second power play after Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano tripped San Jose right winger Tomas Hertl at 11:30. Ramo made a glove save on left winger Matt Nieto on the second half of the advantage after a Marleau shot rang off the cross-bar during the first half.

“We played well tonight,” Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman said. “That’s a team that’s really tough to beat in this arena. They come at you hard. They threw a lot at us.”

NOTES: The Sharks signed emergency G Ryan Lowe to back up starting G Antti Niemi. Lowe, a 31-year-old nearby San Jose State alumnus, was needed when rookie G Troy Grosenick sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday’s practice. Grosenick is up from the minors in place of G Alex Stalock, who is recovering from a minor knee procedure performed Nov. 11. ... The Flames waived RW Devin Setoguchi, who was scoreless in 12 games and a minus-7 while averaging 12:09 of ice time per game. ... RW David Jones returned to the Calgary lineup for the first time in five games after sustaining an upper-body injury and C Corban Knight was re-assigned to Adironback. ... Calgary C Mikael Backlund had an abdominal procedure Wednesday and is listed as week-to-week. ... Sharks D Matt Tennyson, who was promoted from Worcester of the AHL earlier in the week, appeared in his first NHL game since April 24, 2013. ... RW Brian McGrattan and D Deryk Engelland were healthy scratches for the Flames while D Scott Hannan, D Matt Irwin and LW John Scott did not dress for the Sharks.