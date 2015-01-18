Monahan nets game-winner as Flames defeat Sharks in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan is making a habit of scoring game-winning goals in overtime.

Monahan scored 24 seconds into overtime on Saturday at SAP Center, lifting the Flames to a 4-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks. The overtime goal was the 20-year-old Monahan’s fourth of his career in just 120 games.

“Everybody that plays hockey, they want to be the difference maker and I think in those times it’s do or die,” Monahan said. “I want to be that guy to make the difference and lucky enough sometimes that happens.”

Defenseman Dennis Wideman, right winger Joe Colborne and right winger Jiri Hudler also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game.

Center Logan Couture, center Joe Thornton and left winger Melker Karlsson scored for the Sharks.

On his game winner, Monahan won a faceoff with Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski, got the puck to defenseman Mark Giordano and headed toward the net.

Giordano blasted a shot from the slot that Sharks goaltender Antti Niemi stopped, but Monahan scored on the rebound from close range.

“I just tried to get it back to Gio,” Monahan said. “He’s got a good shot. Got it back there, he brought it to the middle and I tried to get to the net. Lucky enough it bounced right on my stick and an open net.”

Flames rookie goaltender Joni Ortio had 19 saves in his third straight start and third straight win since being called up from Adirondack of the American Hockey League. He gave up just one goal in his first two starts, both victories, including a 1-0 shutout of Vancouver.

Niemi made 19 saves in a battle of Finnish goaltenders.

The Flames grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but San Jose countered with three goals in the first nine minutes of the second period. Hudler scored at 11:32 of the second, and the Sharks and Flames entered the third period tied 3-3.

Ortio made a handful of brilliant stops in the third period, including a glove save of a blast from left winger Patrick Marleau on a breakaway.

“I try not to overthink things,” Ortio said. “You’re going to let in goals. That’s life. That’s every day. Just trying to put that behind me and focus on the third period.”

The Flames grabbed a quick 1-0 lead on Wideman’s goal 40 seconds into the game. With center Markus Granlund screening Niemi, Wideman launched a slap shot from the blue line for his 11th goal of the season.

Wideman snapped a 17-game streak without a goal at the end of a long early shift.

Calgary kept up the early pressure and increased its lead to 2-0 at 5:59 when Colborne capitalized on a Sharks miscue to scored a short-handed goal.

From deep in San Jose’s zone, Sharks defenseman Brent Burns fired a pass along the right boards to center Joe Pavelski in the neutral zone, but Pavelski couldn’t control the rocket. Colborne sent the puck ahead to center Matt Stajan and quickly got it back with only open ice between him and Niemi.

Colborne drove the net, made a slick move and buried a shot for his fourth goal of the season.

Calgary had 11 shots in the first period to just four for San Jose, which typically gets off to fast starts at home.

“We got what we deserved,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “And we are probably fortunate that we got that (a point). The start was unacceptable to a man. There’s nights where we don’t execute or are sloppy sometimes it’s only half-a-team, tonight was a full team. We’re fortunate to have a point. We need to realize that. That start itself was unacceptable. We had a couple of video clips that we showed between periods. I think that humbled a few people and made them aware of what was really going on in the period. It could have been 4-nothing before the first time we didn’t need to go any deeper than that.”

The Sharks rallied to score three goals in the first nine minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

Just 12 seconds into the period, Couture ripped a shot from the left circle, beating Ortio to the far side. Thornton made it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:40, scoring on a rebound from close range after Ortio stopped Pavelski’s shot from the low slot. Thornton’s goal was his 10th of the season.

The Sharks moved ahead 3-2 on Karlsson’s seventh goal of the season and sixth in the past eight games. Pavelski zipped a pass through the crease and the puck deflected off Karlsson’s right skate and over the goal line.

After a video review, it was determined that Karlsson did not use a distinct kicking motion to score, and the ruling on the ice of a goal was confirmed.

Calgary made it 3-3 at 11:32 of the second period when Hudler scored his 14th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot. The Sharks had blocked a shot, but Hudler got to the loose puck and beat Niemi.

“You dig yourself a hole, you get frustrated and we weren’t able to find a way out of it completely,” Sharks right winger Tommy Wingels said. “We’ll look back at this and it’s the first period that caused the loss tonight.”

NOTES: Flames first-line LW Curtis Glencross missed the game with a lower body injury. He was injured in the first period Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes and did not return to the game. ... LW Mason Raymond replaced Glencross in the lineup and skated on the third line. ... Sharks D Scott Hannan returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday against Toronto and was paired with Matt Tennyson. ... D Matt Irwin, LW John Scott and C Andrew Desjardins were healthy scratches for San Jose. ... Sharks G Antti Niemi made his fifth straight start and eighth start in the past nine games. ... Entering the game, Calgary had faced an NHL-low 105 power plays, including none in their previous two games. ... The Sharks have five games remaining on their season-long seven-game homestand with the final three coming after the All-Star Game break. ... Flames D Ladislav Smid returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Flames D Raphael Diaz and C Drew Shore were healthy scratches.