Flames foil Sharks for fourth time this season

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Calgary Flames only wish they had more games left against the San Jose Sharks.

The upstart team from Alberta’s Great White North capped a surprising yet dominating season series, handing San Jose a fourth loss in five meetings with a 4-1 decision Monday in front of 17,010 at SAP Center.

“They’re all four-point games, you can’t fall back,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “We knew that it was a big game. I‘m very impressed that we didn’t have a very good game against Pittsburgh (in a 4-0 loss Friday), and we found a way to step right back. It was a good team effort by everyone, the 20 guys who went to war.”

The victory enabled the Flames (30-21-3) to tie the Sharks (28-20-7) with 63 points, but Calgary moved past San Jose into second place in the Pacific Division based on playing one fewer game. San Jose lost a second straight and fell for the fourth time in five games.

“They earned the points,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “They came into our building and beat us. And each time it was very much a carbon copy of low-scoring games where we had opportunities, and we made enough mistakes where they could capitalize.”

Calgary left wingers Mason Raymond, Lance Bouma and Jiri Hudler scored in the first, second and third periods, respectively. Defenseman Brent Burns scored San Jose’s goal, which cut the Flames’ lead to 2-1 at the end of the second period.

Burns’ first goal in 15 games came at 19:59 as the Sharks took advantage of a Calgary icing and managed to convert within three seconds after winning the faceoff.

“You’ve got to feel good going into the third,” Burns said. “We had time to get back to our game plan.”

Instead, the Flames regained their two-goal advantage at 5:20 of the third period by converting a power play following a roughing penalty called against Burns for a hit on Flames rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau.

“I was just trying to play big, that’s all,” said Burns, in obvious disagreement with the call. “It’s hockey.”

Gaudreau drew penalty-killers close to him on the goal line before feeding Hudler for an open shot. Hudler’s 16th goal of the season, and fifth against the Sharks, came nine seconds before Burns’ penalty was due to expire.

“We kept our composure, and then the power play came up huge,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “That third one’s a huge goal, obviously.”

The Sharks had a chance with a late power play to narrow the 3-1 deficit, but they couldn’t score despite putting three shots on goal. San Jose went 0-for-3 with six shots on the man advantage, while Calgary went 1-for-3. The Sharks were only 1-for-13 on the power play against the Flames during the season series.

“If you win that (special teams) battle, you’re getting points on most nights,” Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski said. “We’re not where we need to be, and we understand that. We have confidence in our (penalty killers), our (power play), it’s just about executing and getting it done on a nightly basis.”

Flames right winger David Jones then put the game away with an empty-net goal at 18:07 of the third period.

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller made 33 saves in the win. Sharks goalie Antti Niemi stopped 23 shots.

“He was strong right from the start,” Hartley said of Hiller. “Lots of times in those key games, if our goalie is better than their goalie, I like our chances. That’s exactly what happened tonight.”

Calgary took a two-goal lead at 8:10 of the middle period when Bouma got position on Sharks rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller in front of Niemi to backhand a short rebound of Giordano’s point shot. Jones beat San Jose center James Sheppard in the faceoff circle to start the sequence.

The Flames had the better of the opening period, scoring the only goal, outshooting the Sharks 9-7 and basically skating at will against the hosts.

The goal came late in the period when San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon got caught pinching deep in the Calgary end. The visitors broke out three-on-three, but two of the Sharks’ backcheckers were forwards, including rookie center Chris Tierney. Raymond cut from the left side to the middle, leaving Tierney in his wake, and he beat Niemi with a high wrist shot at 14:52.

The Sharks played without top defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Feb. 6) due to a suspected concussion.

“He definitely settles us down, so we miss that a little bit, but that’s not an excuse,” Pavelski said. “We’ll be happy when he gets back, but guys who are on the ice right now are more than capable of doing it. Bottom line is it’s on everybody.”

NOTES: G Evgeni Nabokov is expected to announce his retirement Wednesday after being acquired by the Sharks, his original team, from Tampa Bay in exchange for future considerations on Monday. Nabokov, 39, was not claimed after the Lightning put him on waivers last week after going 3-6-2 with a .901 save percentage this season. Nabokov, drafted by San Jose in 1994, holds San Jose’s club records for games played by a goalie (563), wins (154) and shutouts (50). ... Calgary started a two-game trip that concludes Thursday in Los Angeles with the players’ fathers included. ... Sharks RW Tommy Wingels was activated off injured reserve after missing seven games with a left-hand injury. Rookie RW Daniil Tarasov was placed on IR, a result of blocking a shot on Saturday. Rookie D Dylan DeMelo was promoted from Worcester of the AHL. ... Calgary LW Curtis Glencross returned from a lower-body injury after missing nine games since his last appearance on Jan. 15. ... Flames LW Paul Byron (illness) was replaced by RW David Wolf.