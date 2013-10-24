Preview: Flames at Stars

The Calgary Flames look to end their five-game road trip on a high note as they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Calgary opened the season with a five-game point streak but has won only one of the first four contests on its trek. The Flames have scored three or fewer goals in each game on their trip, including a 4-2 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Dallas returns home from a two-game road trip during which it was outscored 11-5 in losses at Los Angeles and Anaheim. The Stars have dropped four of their last five contests overall and have posted only two regulation victories this season. Left wing Erik Cole is questionable after missing practice on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, but goaltender Kari Lehtonen is expected to start after sitting out five contests with a lower-body injury.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-3-2): Calgary shocked no one Wednesday when it announced rookie Sean Monahan would not be returned to his junior club and will spend the remainder of the season with the parent team. The 19-year-old center leads the Flames with six goals and has registered nine points in his first nine NHL games. “It still doesn’t feel real,” Monahan told the team’s website. “I‘m happy to be a part of this team.”

ABOUT THE STARS (3-5-0): Dallas will be without Ryan Garbutt as the left wing was suspended five games for charging Anaheim’s Dustin Penner in Sunday’s loss. The 28-year-old has recorded one goal in eight contests this season. Lehtonen, who is 2-1-0 with a 1.57 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, has not played since recording a victory on Oct. 11 at Winnipeg.

1. Stars D Aaron Rome, who has yet to make his season debut, was placed on waivers Wednesday.

2. Calgary C Jiri Hudler leads the team with 12 points, recording at least one in each of his first nine games.

3. Flames captain Mark Giordano missed Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Thursday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Flames 2