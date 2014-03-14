Preview: Flames at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to settle in after four emotional days and plow forward in their race for a playoff spot when they host the pesky Calgary Flames on Friday. The Stars endured the collapse of Rich Peverley on the bench Monday, earned an overtime victory at St. Louis the next night and later saw their recovering forward announce he was done for the season. Dallas owns a one-point lead for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference over Phoenix.

The Stars have also lost No. 1 goalie Kari Lehtonen indefinitely with a concussion and have handed the reins to veteran Tim Thomas. ”I told (the team) that you can look for a reason to lose or you can find a way to win,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff told the Dallas Morning News. ”… and we need to win it for a couple of our teammates.” Calgary is 13th in the Western Conference, but is 4-3-0 since March 1 and cruised to a 7-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SNET-West and SNET-Calgary, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-33-7): Calgary has allowed 15 goals over the last seven games - with rookie Joni Ortio in net for the last five. “This is a special group,” coach Bob Hartley told reporters. “The only sad part of our season is we’re not where we’d like to be in the standings, but this is a great group of guys.” Third-leading scorer Mikael Backlund stepped up with two goals and two assists the last two games after failing to secure a point in seven straight contests.

ABOUT THE STARS (32-23-10): Center Tyler Seguin has led the Dallas offense all season, standing tied for fourth in the league with 67 points and boasts nine in the last three games. Captain Jamie Benn is second on the team with 62 points and Alex Goligoski leads the defense with 31 for the Stars, who are 8-2-1 since Feb. 1. Peverley is not only fourth on the team in scoring and has the experience of a Stanley Cup run with Seguin in Boston, but his presence as the team’s best faceoff man (60.1 percent) will have to be addressed.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is 7-of-21 on the power play in its previous five games and the Flames have killed 25-of-26 over the last 10 contests.

2. Calgary D Mark Giordano has recorded nine points in his last seven outings and the captain is tied for the team lead with a plus-4 rating.

3. The Stars have outscored the Flames 12-4 in two victories this season - with Benn and Seguin combining for 13 points.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Flames 1