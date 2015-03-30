Preview: Flames at Stars

One day after climbing into third place in the Pacific Division, the Calgary Flames look to move up another spot when they continue their road trip against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Calgary skated to a 5-2 triumph over Central Division-leading Nashville on Sunday, moving one point ahead of idle Los Angeles as Lance Bouma recorded his second two-goal performance of the season and Michael Ferland netted his first NHL tally. The Flames, who are 1-1-0 on their five-game trek, now look to surge past Vancouver, which visits St. Louis on Monday with a two-point lead for second in the Pacific.

Dallas is clinging to the hope that it can catch Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, as it trails the Jets by six points with six games remaining. The Stars continued their quest Saturday, edging the Canucks in overtime for their eighth victory in 10 contests. Dallas is aiming to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after nipping the Flames 2-1 on Dec. 19 and recording a shootout triumph on Wednesday, with both wins coming in Calgary.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (41-28-7): Defenseman Deryk Engelland registered his second two-point performance of the season - and second in three games - in Sunday’s victory by notching a pair of assists. The 32-year-old also recorded two points Wednesday against Dallas, as he scored his only two goals of the campaign. “I‘m so glad that a player like him gets rewarded,” coach Bob Hartley said afterward. “He works hard. He takes care of all of the players on the team. He’s a great leader for us.”

ABOUT THE STARS (37-29-10): John Klingberg was the hero in Saturday’s victory, registering his third game-winning goal of the season at 4:13 of overtime. It was the 11th tally of the campaign for the 22-year-old Swede, who is tied with Florida’s Aaron Ekblad for the league lead among rookie defensemen. Klingberg also tops rookie blue-liners - and ranks seventh among all Calder Trophy-eligible players - with 38 points.

OVERTIME

1. Stars LW Jamie Benn is two tallies away from reaching the 30-goal plateau for the second time in his career. The captain scored 34 times last season.

2. Ferland, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft, notched two assists in his first 20 NHL games.

3. Benn scored two goals and set up another while Dallas C Tyler Seguin collected three assists in the first two meetings with Calgary.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Flames 2