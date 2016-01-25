Preview: Flames at Stars

The Calgary Flames attempt to wrap up their five-game road trip on a winning note when they visit the Dallas Stars on Monday in their penultimate contest before the All-Star break. Calgary fell to 1-2-1 on its trek with Sunday’s 5-2 setback at Carolina — its fifth defeat in seven overall games (2-4-1).

The lone bright spot in the loss for the Flames was Joe Colborne, who recorded a goal and an assist to put an end to his six-game point drought. Dallas is wrapping up the pre-break portion of its schedule as well with the finale of a three-game homestand on which it split the first two contests. The Stars will be glad to see January come to a close as they enter Monday having lost eight of their first 10 games this month (2-6-2) to fall out of first place in the Central Division and drop five points behind Chicago. Calgary looks to sweep the three-game season series after posting a pair of victories in December.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-22-3): Captain Mark Giordano has been racking up the points of late, landing on the scoresheet in 13 of his last 15 games. The 32-year-old defenseman has collected four goals and 14 assists in that span, reaching double digits in tallies for the third straight season and fourth time in his career. Calgary’s league-worst power play (14.4 percent) continues to struggle as it mustered a total of two shots while going 0-for-5 Sunday.

ABOUT THE STARS (30-14-5): Tyler Seguin remains third in the league in scoring with 53 points despite being kept off the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games. The 23-year-old center had been held without a point in only nine of his first 39 contests and has had two three-game droughts during his current slump, including one he carries into Monday’s matchup. Dallas has enjoyed facing Pacific Division teams this season, collecting points in 10 of its 13 games (7-3-3).

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is just 4-for-33 on the power play during its last 12 contests.

2. Giordano’s next assist will be the 200th of his career while Colborne’s next appearance will be his 200th in the NHL.

3. Dallas LW Patrick Sharp has recorded at least one point in 14 of his last 17 contests, collecting six goals and 11 assists in that span, but has gone eight games without a tally.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Flames 2