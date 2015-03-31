Big second period pushes Flames past Stars

DALLAS -- The Calgary Flames needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive Monday.

They completed that small mission by scoring three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Calgary (42-28-7) trailed 2-1 after one period but erupted for three goals within 6:49 to lead 4-2 at the second intermission. The Flames remain in third place in the Pacific Division, but they opened the gap to three points over the Los Angeles Kings, who lost to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

“We made the necessary plays at the right time,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We blocked a ton of shots. (Jonas Hiller) was very good in net. It’s a huge win for us.”

Center Jiri Hudler, defenseman Raphael Diaz and left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored in the second, chasing Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen from the game.

Gaudreau, Hudler and defenseman Dennis Wideman each had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who won their second straight.

Defenseman Jason Demers pulled the Stars within 4-3 early in the third, but Flames center Mikael Backlund sealed the win on an empty-netter with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Dallas left winger and captain Jamie Benn had two assists, and center Jason Spezza contributed a goal and an assist. Center Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who remain six points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with five games remaining.

“It was pretty good effort all game,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “If the effort was bad, I’d stand here and tell you the effort was bad. They gave me everything they had.”

Dallas (37-30-10) took the lead when Spezza scored his 17th of the season 40 seconds into the game. After a backhand pass from right winger Patrick Eaves, Spezza rushed up the ice and capped the sequence with a wrist shot from the right point, beating Hiller high to his glove side.

Calgary answered at 9:34 of the first on Wideman’s 14th of the season. The power-play goal came after Wideman was left alone in the slot, and he quickly finished with a wrist shot that beat Lehtonen high to his glove side.

Dallas regained the lead when Seguin scored his 35th of the season 34 seconds before the first intermission. Seguin beat Hiller far post with a low wrist shot to his blocker side from the left circle.

Hudler, who was appearing in his 600th career game, scored his 29th of the season 9:25 into the second when his wrist shot off a rebound deflected in off Stars defenseman Alex Goligoski.

Hudler collected the rebound after Lehtonen denied a wrist shot by defenseman Kris Russell from the left point, and he scored when his attempt deflected off Goligoski’s right arm and traveled through Lehtonen’s legs.

“Obviously, it was a lucky, lucky bounce,” Hudler said. “I thought it gave us more life.”

Diaz then scored on a wraparound at 12:28 of the second to give the Flames a 3-2 lead. Diaz received the puck on the right side of the Dallas zone, evaded Lehtonen at the far post, skated behind the goal and finished into an open net at the near post.

It was his second of the season and first since Feb. 2.

Gaudreau made it 4-2 with his 22nd of the season with 3:46 remaining in the second. Gaudreau’s wrist shot from the slot that sailed over Lehtonen’s glove came after a great pass from center Sean Monahan from behind the Dallas goal.

That goal ended Lehtonen’s night. Lehtonen stopped 15 of 19 shots before being relieved by backup Jhonas Enroth.

Dallas cut it to 4-3 when Demers scored 3:44 into the third, his fifth of the season off a one-timer from the right point, beating Hiller low on his blocker side.

Enroth stopped all five shots he faced before leaving the ice for an extra attacker with 1:45 remaining.

“We’re obviously frustrated now,” Spezza said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen the rest of the way, but this team’s not going to quit.”

NOTES: The Flames scratched LW Brandon Bollig, LW Paul Byron (lower body), RW Josh Jooris and D Corey Potter. ... The Stars scratched D Jordie Benn (back), LW Travis Moen, RW Valeri Nichushkin and C Colton Sceviour. Nichushkin is on a conditioning assignment to AHL Texas and will play his final game of his three-game assignment on Wednesday. ... Flames C Markus Granlund returned to the ice after missing Sunday’s 5-2 win at Nashville due to illness. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen started his 11th consecutive game. ... Flames D David Schlemko was facing Dallas for the first time since the Stars placed him on waivers March 1. Schlemko played five games for Dallas after the Stars claimed him on waivers from Arizona on Jan. 3. ... Dallas was beginning a two-game homestand where it will also host St. Louis on Friday. ... Calgary started a three-game road trip Monday. The Flames play at St. Louis on Thursday.