Preview: Flames at Wild

(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Niederreiter’s name in second graph)

The Minnesota Wild conclude their four-game homestand when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Minnesota dropped the opener of the stretch to Chicago before posting back-to-back victories over Montreal and New Jersey. Jason Pominville extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with the 199th of his career and Josh Harding made 19 saves en route to his ninth NHL shutout and a 6-0-0 home record as the Wild recorded a 4-0 triumph over the Devils on Sunday.

Nino Niederreiter registered three assists for his first career multi-point performance as Minnesota recorded its fifth win in six games. Calgary continues its four-game road trip, which began Sunday with a 3-2 overtime triumph in Chicago. Defenseman Kris Russell scored at 1:32 of the extra session and Reto Berra made 42 saves in his NHL debut as the Flames posted just their second win in six contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-6-2): Berra, a fourth-round pick of St. Louis in the 2006 draft, received a quick initiation into the league as Chicago peppered him with 18 shots in the first period. The 26-year-old Swiss was up to the task, stopping all 18 as well as the first four of the second session. “He made some big saves early,” Russell said. “We should’ve come out a little bit better for him, but that’s the reason he’s here.”

ABOUT THE WILD (8-4-3): Pominville was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after collecting four goals and two assists in three games. The veteran’s goal-scoring streak is his longest since a four-game run from Nov. 12-19, 2008 while with Buffalo. Pominville took over the team scoring lead Sunday, notching a goal and an assist to raise his point total to 12 - one more than both Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund.

OVERTIME

1. Harding leads the league in both goals-against average (1.10) and save percentage (.950).

2. Granlund scored his first goal of the season Sunday to extend his point streak to five games - the longest on the club this campaign.

3. Flames LW Curtis Glencross ran his point streak to four games with a goal and an assist Sunday.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Flames 2