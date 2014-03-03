Preview: Flames at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games when they host the Calgary Flames on Monday. Minnesota has not lost in regulation since Jan. 30, going 4-0-1 since dropping a 5-4 decision at Colorado, and has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine contests (6-1-2). The Wild escaped Vancouver with a 2-1 shootout victory on Friday as Zach Parise scored a power-play goal in the first period to forge a tie before Justin Fontaine netted the lone tally of the bonus format in the seventh round.

Calgary also is coming off a 2-1 triumph as it defeated Edmonton on Saturday when rookie Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game at 1:50 of overtime. Despite the win, it marked the fourth time in five contests the Flames failed to register more than two tallies. Minnesota and Calgary split their first two meetings of the season, with each club posting a home victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (23-30-7): Monahan increased his team-leading goal total to 18 with his first NHL two-tally performance, but the 19-year-old is tied for 13th on the club with only eight assists. Mikael Backlund scored two goals in Calgary’s 4-3 triumph over Minnesota on Feb. 1, including the winner in overtime. It was the second two-goal effort in three contests for the Swede and concluded a string of four consecutive two-point performances.

ABOUT THE WILD (33-21-7): Parise’s goal on Friday was his 20th of the campaign, marking the sixth time he has reached the plateau in eight NHL seasons. He terrorized the Flames in their first two meetings, collecting two goals and two assists. Rookie Darcy Kuemper has been in net for each contest during Minnesota’s winning streak and has allowed a total of four tallies in the four triumphs.

OVERTIME

1. Parise has collected five goals and six assists over his last seven contests.

2. The Flames assigned D Chad Billins to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

3. Minnesota signed C Brady Brassart to a three-year entry-level contract that begins in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Flames 1