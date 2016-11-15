Preview: Flames at Wild

The Minnesota Wild may see the welcome return of a familiar face in their bid to ignite a sputtering offense. Sidelined since Oct. 27 with a foot injury, Zach Parise is expected to decide after Tuesday's morning skate if he can compete as the Minnesota Wild play their first contest at Xcel Energy Center in two weeks with the opener of a three-game homestand against the Calgary Flames.

"If Zach's ready to play, he will play. We'll see how he is tomorrow. More of a game-time decision," coach Bruce Boudreau said after the 32-year-old Parise took part in the 45-minute session on Monday. Minnesota certainly could use a jolt for an offense that has mustered just nine goals in the last five games, but Boudreau's defense has been downright stingy with a league-low 28 tallies allowed - including nine in the last eight contests. That's not a great sign for the Flames, who have had little spark in scoring four goals during their four-game losing streak and nine over a 1-6-0 stretch. Micheal Ferland scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 setback against the New York Rangers, marking the team's lone conversion with the man advantage in the last eight games (1-for-20).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), FSN North, FSN-Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-10-1): Rookie Matthew Tkachuk is expected to return from a two-game absence on Tuesday following a nasty cut on his wrist sustained in last week's practice. "It's never fun when you can't play," the sixth overall pick of the 2016 draft said. "I'm excited to get back. I'm ready." Calgary could use all hands on deck with veteran Kris Versteeg sidelined four games with a groin strain, Lance Bouma out three contests with an upper-body injury and fellow forward Linden Vey questionable after he was hit with a slap shot versus the Rangers.

ABOUT THE WILD (8-5-1): Veteran Eric Staal is riding a three-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and has given the home fans a thrill by scoring five points (four goals, one assist) in five contests in St. Paul. Mikael Granlund recorded his fifth point (three goals, two assists) in his last six games on Sunday after setting up defenseman Matt Dumba's overtime goal in a 2-1 victory over Ottawa. Granlund's hot stretch aside, he has yet to score a goal in 12 career meetings with Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk, whose .947 save percentage is second only to Montreal's Carey Price, owns an 11-5-3 mark with two shutouts in 21 career appearances versus Calgary.

2. The Flames have converted on only 9.4 percent of their power plays, which is 29th out of 30 teams (Ottawa, 9.3).

3. Calgary terminated the contract of veteran D Nicklas Grossmann, who elected against reporting to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Flames 1