Wild get fourth straight win

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- With their fourth win in a row, the Minnesota Wild are looking more and more like a playoff team, while the Calgary Flames are looking like a team in trouble.

Minnesota left winger Thomas Vanek scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Wild eked out a 4-2 win over the Flames on Friday. In doing so, the Wild boosted their playoff chances while dealing a serious blow to Calgary’s postseason hopes.

Defenseman Matt Dumba, left winger Zach Parise and center Mikko Koivu also scored for Minnesota, which got 23 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk and moved within a point of the Chicago Blackhawks for third place in the Central Division.

“We’re not there yet,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “It’s great that we’re closer to the teams above us, but we’ve got to have the same approach. We can’t start to get comfortable. We’re not there yet, like I said. It’s just got to be focused on your game and the results will take care of (themselves).”

Calgary, which could have overtaken the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with a win, got goals from centers Josh Jooris and Markus Granlund, along with 31 saves from goalie Karri Ramo. With seven games remaining, the Flames would miss the playoffs if they started today.

“We have to try to shake it off,” said Flames center Mikael Backlund. “There’s seven games left and if we don’t win five or six we probably hurt our chance to make it, but we’ve got to take it game by game. We got to play with some desperation now.”

It was the seventh goal in 10 games for Vanek, who was the Wild’s most notable free-agent acquisition in the offseason, but started the season slowly and had just one goal at Thanksgiving. His goal was set up by a pass from Wild right winger Justin Fontaine just a few minutes after Fontaine left the game briefly due to a nasty blindside check from Flames center Joe Colborne. No penalty was called on the play.

“That was just a dirty hit,” Vanek said. “It’s a late hit and both refs, I guess, didn’t see it or didn’t think it was a penalty. I think it was great for (Fontaine) to come back a minute later and set up a goal.”

Koivu and Parise added insurance goals later, as the Wild cruised. Ramo was lifted after Parise’s breakaway goal and Jonas Hiller finished the game in goal for Calgary, stopping the only shot he faced.

The teams emerged tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Calgary opened the scoring when Jooris grabbed a loose puck at the top of the crease with a scramble happening in front of Dubnyk. Jooris slipped a wrist shot past the goalie on the stick side for his first goal of the month. Jooris hadn’t scored since Feb. 27.

“This would have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for our goalie,” Jooris said after the game. “They beat us to pucks and they seemed like they wanted it a little bit more tonight. They moved the puck really well through the neutral zone.”

Calgary didn’t record a shot on goal during its first power play of the game. By contrast, the Wild used their first man-advantage to forge a tie. Dumba ripped a shot from the left circle that Ramo got a piece of between his body and right arm. But the puck slipped from the goalie’s grasp and landed in the crease behind him. Dumba, crashing to the net, tapped in the rebound.

The Wild sent 13 shots at Ramo in the opening period and another 15 in the second, controlling the play for long stretches, but could not get another puck past him until Vanek broke the tie. The goalie had some good fortune as well, as Wild center Mikael Granlund clanked a shot off the crossbar in the opening minute of the third period.

“They were dominant tonight,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “From the first drop of the puck they dominated us. They controlled the entire game. That’s quite a performance for the Wild.”

With Minnesota up 4-1, Markus Granlund scored for the first time since Dec. 29, re-directing a long shot by left winger Mason Raymond beyond Dubnyk.

NOTES: With the Los Angeles Kings playing the Wild on Saturday night in Minnesota, members of the Kings coaching staff did some in-person scouting on Friday. The Kings and Flames were also sharing a downtown St. Paul hotel. ... Wild C Ryan Carter was taken off the injured reserve list on Friday after missing the previous 22 games with a shoulder injury and returned to the ice for warmups, but did not play in the game. ... The Flames got healthier as well, activating C Paul Byron from IR before putting him into their Friday night lineup. Byron had missed 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... The 33 consecutive starts by Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk are the most by a NHL goalie since G Antti Niemi started 34 straight games for the San Jose Sharks between January and April of 2011. ... LW Austin Carroll celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday by signing a contract with the Flames. Currently playing with Victoria in the WHL, Carroll was picked by Calgary in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.