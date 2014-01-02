Preview: Flyers at Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to five games as they continue their road trip Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche. Philadelphia posted a home triumph over Minnesota on Dec. 23 before beginning its six-game trek with three wins, the most recent being a 4-1 victory at Calgary on Tuesday. Brayden Schenn scored the tying goal with 47 seconds remaining in the third period in a 4-3 shootout triumph at Vancouver on Monday before recording the game-winning tally and two assists against the Flames.

Colorado is in the midst of a seven-game homestand during which it has earned three of a possible four points thus far. The Avalanche opened the stretch with a 2-1 shootout loss to Winnipeg on Sunday before Ryan O‘Reilly and rookie Nathan MacKinnon each registered a goal and an assist in a 5-3 triumph over Columbus two nights later. Colorado is 3-0-2 in its last five contests at Pepsi Center.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-16-4): Steve Mason figures to be back in net after being spelled Tuesday by Ray Emery, who improved to 7-2-1 lifetime against Calgary. The 25-year-old Mason is riding a personal five-game winning streak and hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 7 at Dallas, going 6-0-2 in his last eight decisions. Captain Claude Giroux was kept off the scoresheet Tuesday after collecting six goals and 11 assists during his career-high nine-game point streak.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (24-11-4): It was disappointment for defenseman Erik Johnson and joy for Paul Stastny on Wednesday as the latter was the only member of the Avalanche named to the United States Olympic Team. The 28-year-old Stastny, who hails from St. Louis, helped the U.S. to the silver medal in the 2010 Winter Games. Johnson, a native of Bloomington, Minn., was passed over after also winning silver in Vancouver four years ago.

OVERTIME

1. Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds has gone two games without a tally after scoring twice in three consecutive contests but reached the 200-point plateau for his career with two assists in Calgary.

2. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is 4-0-4 since his last regulation loss on Dec. 10 against Phoenix.

3. Schenn is two points shy of his career high of 26 set in 47 games last season.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Avalanche 3