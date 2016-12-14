Preview: Flyers at Avalanche

The red-hot Philadelphia Flyers look to win their 10th contest in a row for the first time since 1985 when they play the second outing of a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Brayden Schenn capped an impressive weekend in style, following up his second career hat trick on Saturday by scoring 2:44 into overtime the following night in a 1-0 win over Detroit.

"We've done this streak in a tough schedule, too," Schenn told Philly.com. "We're playing a lot of hockey and lots of back-to-backs. It's good to keep 'er going." NHL First Star of the Week Jakub Voracek has collected 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during the win streak while captain Claude Giroux added 11 (five goals, six assists) and fellow forward Wayne Simmonds has nine (five goals, four assists). The 28-year-old Giroux has ravaged Colorado in his career, scoring his sixth goal in eight encounters on March 24 in Philadelphia's 4-2 victory at the Pepsi Center. Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves in that contest to take the loss but rebounded from yielding six goals on 16 shots in a brutal 10-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday to record a season-high 51 saves the following night in a 3-1 victory at Toronto.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TCN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE FLYERS (18-10-3): Philadelphia, which is yielding an NHL fifth-most 2.97 goals per contest, will be without Mark Streit for two weeks after the veteran defenseman sustained a left shoulder injury against the Red Wings. Last season's Calder Trophy finalist, Shayne Gostisbehere, is expected to see an uptick in playing time, provided he is in the lineup after injuring his right hand in a 4-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday. A healthy scratch the last 16 games, Nick Schultz would be inserted into the lineup should Gostisbehere sit out his second straight contest and promising rookie blue-liner Ivan Provorov likely would be elevated to the first power-play unit.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (11-15-1): Nathan MacKinnon shook off taking a stick to the face en route to collecting his fifth point (three goals, two assists) during his four-game point streak. The former Calder Trophy winner has received criticism for having little sandpaper to his game, as MacKinnon has yet to record a penalty minute in 27 contests this season. Fellow forward Blake Comeau has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals in December after netting just two in the previous two months.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia's franchise record for consecutive wins in a single season is 13, which was set in 1985.

2. Avalanche C Matt Duchene scored two goals and set up another in a 4-0 road victory over the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2015.

3. Philadelphia has thwarted 16 of its last 18 short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Flyers 2