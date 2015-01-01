Avs rally behind O‘Reilly, Iginla to beat Flyers in OT

DENVER -- Ryan O‘Reilly is not scoring like he did last season but he picked a good time to get a goal Wednesday.

O‘Reilly scored with 19.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

It was just his seventh goal of the season after leading Colorado with 28 in 2013-14.

“Scoring a goal and contributing to a win is something I’ve been missing a lot lately, so definitely to have that is a relief,” the center said.

Right winger Jarome Iginla, defenseman Nate Guenin and center Borna Rendulic also scored for the Avalanche, which snapped a two-game skid.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves.

The Avalanche got the winner when defenseman Tyson Barrie carried the puck behind the net and had a give-and-go with O‘Reilly. The center beat goaltender Steve Mason with a high shot.

“Barrie made a great play to me; I gave it back to him and then he gave it back to me and I tried to get it on net,” O‘Reilly said. “(Left wing Alex) Tanguay had a great screen so it was nice to get that bounce. I tried to go short side. I didn’t see if he got a piece of it, it hit the post and went in.”

Right wingers Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux and center Vincent Lecavalier had goals for the Flyers, who have lost three straight.

Mason had 29 saves for Philadelphia, which is 3-7 in games decided after regulation.

“We’ve got to be better in the extra frame and shootout,” Mason said. “If we’ve lost seven or eight there’s seven or eight points we could have.”

The Flyers had a scare when defenseman Michael Del Zotto suffered a cut to his neck on his first shift of the game. He was falling to the ice when the skate of Colorado right winger Daniel Briere inadvertently went across Del Zotto’s neck. He returned in the second period and played 16 more shifts.

“I put my glove there and saw the blood,” Del Zotto said. “I’ve had one on my side for 50-plus stitches so it’s not -- it sounds weird to say -- but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. I’ve taken a few skates. I was pretty fortunate it wasn’t worse than it was.”

The Flyers trailed 2-1 entering the third but got an early goal from Lecavalier to tie it. Giroux then skated through all four Avalanche skaters and beat Varlamov in the top left corner at 10 minutes of the third period. It was his 13th of the season.

Iginla tied it with a power-play goal at 12:48. It was his ninth of the season.

“I think Mason was a little committed to (defenseman Nick) Holden shooting,” Iginla said. “He gave it over to me and Mason’s down and I‘m trying to get it over his glove.”

The Flyers chalked the loss up to a future Hall of Famer making a great play.

“Not much you can do with that,” Voracek said. “It’s a perfect shot from a tough angle. Sometimes players like Iginla are going to score from there.”

Voracek hadn’t registered a point in the last two games, his first time going more than a game without a goal or assist. He ended that on a power play with a blast from the right circle at 10:14 of the first period. It was his 15th goal of the season.

The Avalanche’s struggles on offense continued. Colorado came into Wednesday without a goal in 101:07 of game time and only managed eight shots in the first period and just one in the last 9:46 of the frame.

The drought reached 131 minutes before Guenin broke it with his first goal of the season. The defenseman’s shot from the point trickled through Mason’s legs to tie the game at 1-1.

It didn’t take long for the Avalanche to get its second goal. Rendulic, who was recalled earlier in the day, took a pass from left winger Gabriel Landeskog and beat Mason with a shot from just outside the right circle at 14:17.

It was the rookie’s first NHL goal and the first NHL goal by a Croatian-born player.

“It’s a huge thing,” Rendulic said. “It’s not so much a big hockey country, so maybe a lot of kids are going to look at it on TV and say I want to play hockey. It’s really great. My parents have probably already called me 10 times.”

NOTES: The Avalanche recalled RW Borna Rendulic from Lake Erie of the AHL. This is Rendulic’s second recall of the season. He had no points in three games after being brought up Dec. 9. ... Philadelphia D Michael Del Zotto replaced Luke Schenn in the lineup. Del Zotto was a healthy scratch the previous nine games. ... Colorado D Zach Redmond was a healthy scratch after playing 22 consecutive games. Redmond has four goals and six assists in 25 games in his first year with Colorado. ... Flyers D Zac Rinaldo missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.