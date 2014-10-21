Preview: Flyers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks continued their hot start to the season with a victory in their last contest, while the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to the same result for their first triumph of the campaign. The teams look to keep the positive momentum going when they meet in Chicago on Tuesday. Although the Blackhawks improved to 3-0-1 following a 2-1 triumph over Nashville on Saturday, they have mustered just 11 goals in four contests.

“It’s something we’ve talked about - we’re happy with getting wins, but at the same time we want to keep building and keep getting better every game,” Chicago’s Brandon Saad said. “That’s something we haven’t seen too much of, and we need to pick it up.” Philadelphia had no trouble finding the back of the net in its last game, with Claude Giroux providing the final salvo in overtime of a 6-5 win against Dallas on Saturday. The captain also came through in the clutch versus the Blackhawks in the last meeting, netting the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph on March 18.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-2-2): After piecing together a legacy of physical play that often resulted in constant trips to the penalty box, Philadelphia is averaging a league-low in penalty minutes (seven) this season. “We don’t have any tough guys anymore,” coach Craig Berube told reporters. “You want me to suit up? I’ll get a couple penalties.” Ray Emery, who isn’t afraid to show his tough side, is in line to start versus his former team - against which he yielded six goals in a 7-2 setback on Dec. 11 before turning aside 23 shots in March.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (3-0-1): Chicago coach Joel Quenneville told reporters on Monday that Kris Versteeg could make his season debut after missing Chicago’s first four games with a lower-body injury. Versteeg, who played 27 games for the Flyers in 2010-11, skated with Andrew Shaw and Patrick Kane on the second line in practice Monday. “The thing with ‘Steeger’, he gives you a lot of versatility, a lot of options,” Quenneville said. “You can insert him left side, right side, can kill penalties, can move up with top guys.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia D Braydon Coburn will be a game-time decision as he attempts to return from a lower-body injury sustained in the season opener versus Boston.

2. Chicago LW Patrick Sharp has collected one goal and four assists in his last three games against his former team.

3. Flyers RW Jakub Voracek has recorded at least one point in each contest this season and has 15 (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 career meetings with the Blackhawks.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Flyers 1