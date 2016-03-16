Preview: Flyers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks could not be stopped during their franchise-record 12-game winning streak, but their record over the last two months is a shade under mediocre at best. The Blackhawks have dropped 12 of their last 21 (9-10-2) and three in a row heading into Wednesday’s home tilt with the red-hot Philadelphia Flyers.

“It seems like for whatever reason, the season’s been up and down throughout the whole year,” forward Patrick Kane said after Chicago suffered a 5-0 setback against Los Angeles on Monday. “You go on stretches where you win 12 in a row, and we’ve got this little stretch going right now. Obviously, we want to shore that up before the playoffs and make sure we’re going in there feeling consistent about our game.” While Chicago is locked in a three-team tussle with Dallas and St. Louis atop the Central Division, Philadelphia posted a 4-3 win over Detroit on Tuesday to improve to 7-1-1 in its last five contests and move within one point of the Red Wings for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Michal Neuvirth, who is expected to get the nod on Wednesday, turned aside all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Oct. 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA

ABOUT THE FLYERS (33-23-12): Michael Raffl scored twice on Tuesday for his third multi-point performance in his last five games (four goals, three assists). Fellow forward Wayne Simmonds also tallied versus the Red Wings and has notched eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last eight contests. Captain Claude Giroux, who recorded an assist against Detroit, tallied versus Chicago for his 12th point (three goals, nine assists) in nine career regular-season meetings with the club.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (41-23-6): Coach Joel Quenneville traditionally isn’t shy about tinkering with his lines, and Tuesday’s practice saw Kane paired with captain Jonathan Toews and Tomas Fleischmann while Russians Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov were joined by veteran Marian Hossa. Teuvo Teravainen (illness) missed practice on Tuesday, but Quenneville told the Blackhawks’ website that he “could play” against the Flyers. Scott Darling is slated to make his first start since March 3 and looks to improve upon his 4-0-0 record and slim 1.09 goals-against average at home.

OVERTIME

1. Kane, who netted the Stanley Cup-clinching goal against Philadelphia in 2010, has been limited to just one tally for his lone point in five games.

2. The Flyers have killed off 24 of their last 27 short-handed situations over the last 11 contests.

3. The Blackhawks are 0-for-11 on the power play in their last two games after scoring seven times with the man advantage in the previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1