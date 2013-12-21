Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets

Buoyed by a stunning third-period comeback, the Philadelphia Flyers look to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Flyers erupted for five third-period goals - the last two by captain Claude Giroux in the final 3 minutes, 46 seconds - to erase a three-goal deficit and come away with a 5-4 victory on Thursday. “We should be angry and upset after this,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said.“At least I hope our players are.”

Philadelphia moved over the NHL’s version of .500 for the first time with the shocking victory - its eighth consecutive at home. Giroux, whose game-winning tally was the 100th goal of his career, expects the Blue Jackets to have revenge on their minds and respond accordingly in front of their home crowd. “Going to Columbus, they’re going to be frustrated, they’re going to want to play hard and they’re a team that’s pretty physical, so we’re going to have to be ready to go,” he said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (16-15-4): The newly formed line of Giroux, Jakub Voracek and rookie Michael Raffl has amassed 22 points in the four games they have played together. Giroux collected four points in Thursday’s win to give him four goals and six assists during a five-game points streak while Voracek has six goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. Steve Mason had a somewhat shaky 24-save performance in goal in his first game against his former team, but he is expected to sit in favor of Ray Emery for Saturday’s rematch.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (14-17-4): Columbus will have a pair of familiar faces back in the starting lineup to help erase the memory of its first blown 3-0 lead through two periods in franchise history. Marian Gaborik, sidelined since Nov. 14 with a sprained knee, is expected to return to the lineup along with defenseman James Wisniewski, who has missed the past six games due to an upper-body injury. Curtis McElhinney, who was victimized by the third-period blitz in his first game since returning from injury, is expected to be back in goal.

OVERTIME

1. While the Flyers have won eight in a row at home, they have dropped four straight (0-2-2) on the road and allowed 20 goals in the four defeats.

2. Thursday’s loss was the first in regulation for Columbus when leading after two periods under Richards (36-1-1).

3. Philadelphia’s dramatic comeback marked only the third time in franchise history that the team won when trailing by at least three goals entering the third period.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3