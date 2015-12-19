Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets

After being unceremoniously benched in the last outing, star forward Ryan Johansen looks to return with a vengeance when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Johansen was made a healthy scratch after new coach John Tortorella took issue with the top-line center’s play during Columbus’ 5-1 setback to Dallas on Tuesday.

“He is an important guy to our organization, let’s not kid ourselves, he’s a very important guy,” Tortorella told reporters on the heels of the Blue Jackets snapping a five-game skid with a 7-5 victory over Arizona on Thursday. “I think in this situation it’s just a reset for him in trying to have him understand what we’re looking for, not just in the points but in the play.” While Columbus is trying to get back on its feet, Philadelphia is off and running by posting a 7-2-1 mark in its last 10. Steve Mason turned aside 36 shots in a 2-0 victory versus Vancouver on Thursday, but fell to 2-3-1 in his career versus his former team following a 4-1 setback to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 5.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-12-6): After a rough start to the season, high-priced forward Jakub Voracek has smoothed it out of late with one goal and four assists in his last three contests. The 26-year-old Voracek has recorded 13 career points (three goals, 10 assists) versus Columbus, but was held off the scoresheet in the earlier meeting this month against the team that selected him with the seventh overall pick of the 2007 draft. Michael Raffl scored his team’s lone goal versus the Blue Jackets two weeks ago and also tallied against the Canucks on Thursday.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (12-19-3): Former Flyer Scott Hartnell scored a goal and set up two others in Columbus’ victory over Philadelphia earlier this month and has four tallies and five assists in his last seven outings. Offseason acquisition Brandon Saad scored a goal and set up two others versus the Coyotes on Thursday after being held to just two points in his previous nine outings. “You never want to get into a shootout like that, but to score some goals like that, it’s always fun,” Saad said.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Sean Couturier has recorded two goals and an assist in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous five.

2. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Flyers.

3. Philadelphia is just 1-for-13 on the power play in its last six contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Flyers 2