FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 9, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 7 months ago

Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Just a few days ago, the league-leading Columbus Blue Jackets were on the verge of tying the NHL record for most consecutive victories. Things have changed in a hurry since then, as the Blue Jackets aim to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Columbus had its 16-game winning streak - one shy of the league's all-time mark - halted with Thursday's 5-0 setback at Washington and squandered a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers two nights later thanks to a third-period collapse and saw its eight-game string of home wins snapped with a 5-4 defeat. Philadelphia is looking to halt its five-game skid on the road (0-4-1), where it hasn't won since edging Colorado 4-3 on Dec. 14. The Flyers put an end to their five-game overall slide on Saturday as they erupted for four goals in the second period en route to a 4-2 home triumph over Tampa Bay. Jakub Voracek has begun to heat up following a four-game scoring drought, recording two goals and two assists in his last two games to raise his team-leading total to 39 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (21-15-5): Michal Neuvirth made a successful return to the crease Saturday, turning aside 24 shots to earn the victory in his first game since Nov. 12 due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old Czech's appearance means the start versus Columbus likely will go to Steve Mason, who will be attempting to end his personal five-game winless streak (0-4-1) if he faces his former team on Sunday. Philadelphia, which is just 8-9-2 on the road, is beginning a stretch during which it plays six of eight away from home.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (27-7-4): Cam Atkinson is enjoying another goal-scoring surge, as he tallied against New York to give him four in as many games. The 27-year-old right wing, who leads Columbus in both goals (19) and points (39), registered a total of seven goals while scoring in three straight contests twice during his nine-game point streak from Dec. 5-23. Scott Hartnell netted his 10th tally of the season Saturday, giving the Blue Jackets five players with double-digit goal totals.

OVERTIME

1. Voracek has registered only 10 points - one goal - in 19 road games this season, as opposed to 29 in 22 contests at home.

2. Atkinson's next assist will be the 100th of his career.

3. Philadelphia captain C Claude Giroux is riding a three-game assist streak after recording just one point (goal) over his previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.