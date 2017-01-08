Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets

Just a few days ago, the league-leading Columbus Blue Jackets were on the verge of tying the NHL record for most consecutive victories. Things have changed in a hurry since then, as the Blue Jackets aim to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Columbus had its 16-game winning streak - one shy of the league's all-time mark - halted with Thursday's 5-0 setback at Washington and squandered a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers two nights later thanks to a third-period collapse and saw its eight-game string of home wins snapped with a 5-4 defeat. Philadelphia is looking to halt its five-game skid on the road (0-4-1), where it hasn't won since edging Colorado 4-3 on Dec. 14. The Flyers put an end to their five-game overall slide on Saturday as they erupted for four goals in the second period en route to a 4-2 home triumph over Tampa Bay. Jakub Voracek has begun to heat up following a four-game scoring drought, recording two goals and two assists in his last two games to raise his team-leading total to 39 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (21-15-5): Michal Neuvirth made a successful return to the crease Saturday, turning aside 24 shots to earn the victory in his first game since Nov. 12 due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old Czech's appearance means the start versus Columbus likely will go to Steve Mason, who will be attempting to end his personal five-game winless streak (0-4-1) if he faces his former team on Sunday. Philadelphia, which is just 8-9-2 on the road, is beginning a stretch during which it plays six of eight away from home.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (27-7-4): Cam Atkinson is enjoying another goal-scoring surge, as he tallied against New York to give him four in as many games. The 27-year-old right wing, who leads Columbus in both goals (19) and points (39), registered a total of seven goals while scoring in three straight contests twice during his nine-game point streak from Dec. 5-23. Scott Hartnell netted his 10th tally of the season Saturday, giving the Blue Jackets five players with double-digit goal totals.

OVERTIME

1. Voracek has registered only 10 points - one goal - in 19 road games this season, as opposed to 29 in 22 contests at home.

2. Atkinson's next assist will be the 100th of his career.

3. Philadelphia captain C Claude Giroux is riding a three-game assist streak after recording just one point (goal) over his previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2