(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 4: Captain Claude Giroux scored twice in the final 3:46 to cap a five-goal third-period outburst as Philadelphia stunned Columbus to extend its home winning streak to eight games.

Giroux, who also had a pair of assists, scored on a backhander with 1:38 to play for his 100th career goal as the Flyers erased a three-goal deficit and improved to 5-0-1 all time in Philadelphia against the Blue Jackets. Steve Mason made 24 saves versus his former team but was bailed out as the Flyers stormed back after trailing 3-0 through two periods.

Jakub Voracek and Braydon Coburn scored 62 seconds apart to ignite the comeback and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also tallied for Philadelphia. Cam Atkinson, Jack Skille, Nick Foligno and Blake Comeau had goals for Columbus, which suffered its first regulation loss under coach Todd Richards when leading after two periods (36-1-1).

Leading 1-0 after one period courtesy of Atkinson’s short-handed tally, Skille doubled the lead at 4:44 of the second with a blistering slap shot from the right faceoff dot before Foligno seemingly put Columbus in command with 11 seconds left in the second. The Flyers rallied on the quick goals by Voracek and Coburn - the latter coming on a fluke bounce off a wrister from the blue line.

Comeau was set up by Artem Anisimov at 8:35 of the third to restore the lead to two goals, but Gustafsson and Giroux tallied 53 seconds apart to deadlock it at 4-4 at 16:14. The captain settled it by beating Curtis McElhinney (34 saves) with his milestone goal, falling to the ice with his back to the net from the bottom of the right circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Voracek has six goals during a six-game point streak. ... Richards said he expects to have RW Marian Gaborik and D James Wisniewski back in the lineup for Saturday’s rematch with the Flyers in Columbus. ... Flyers C Brayden Schenn returned to the lineup after receiving a jarring hit in Tuesday’s game by Washington’s Tom Wilson, who was not subject to any disciplinary action, the NHL announced Thursday.