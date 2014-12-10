Blue Jackets pull out win over Flyers in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defenseman Kevin Connauton’s first goal and first point as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets was well-timed.

Connauton finished a 2-on-1 rush with center Ryan Johansen at 1:58 of OT, leading the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

The goal was scored after a long shift for both clubs, and he and Johansen nearly headed off the ice for a line change. But Johansen picked off an ill-advised pass by Philadelphia center Sean Coutourier and the two took off down the ice.

”Five-on-five, I‘m not sure I would have jumped there,“ Connauton said. ”But Joey made a great play, and it’s 4-on-4, so I went with it. I went with him.

“It feels great to get a goal in that situation. It’s big for us.”

Left winger Boone Jenner and left winger Scott Hartnell also scored goals for the Blue Jackets, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continued his torrid stretch of play with 19 saves.

Center Brayden Schenn scored both of the Flyers’ goals, while goaltender Steve Mason finished with 21 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Blue Jackets

Schenn’s second goal was scored with 55.3 seconds remaining in regulation, a deflection off a shot by left winger Jake Voracek that slowly slid under Bobrovsky and into the net.

The Blue Jackets scored on their only shot of overtime.

Connauton, claimed off waivers from Dallas last month, had scored only one goal in his 50-game NHL career. The goal was his first career game-winner.

It was the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight win. They hadn’t won more than two straight all season before this stretch began last week.

Ironically, it started after Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson told The Columbus Dispatch that management was leaving the rest of the season up to the club as currently constructed, that they wouldn’t make moves to salvage this season.

At that point, the Blue Jackets were dead-last in the NHL standings. The win pulled the Jackets only one point behind Philadelphia for sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

“You can feel the team getting its spirit back, and it comes from winning hockey games,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “The guys are putting in the work.”

Bobrovsky, named the NHL’s second star of the week on Tuesday, has stopped 125 of 132 shots (.947 save percentage) during the four-game winning streak.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 12:34 of the first period when Jenner took a feed in front from center Brandon Dubinsky and scored on his second shot attempt.

For Jenner, it was his fourth straight game with a goal.

The Flyers pulled to 1-1 with their own power-play goal. Schenn scored at the end of a rush with center Alexandre Giroux, beating Bobrovsky from point-blank range over his right pad.

The Blue Jackets regained the lead on another power-play goal at 10:39 of the second period. Hartnell, facing one of his former clubs, was first to rebound in front, shoveling it into the net off his backhand.

Schenn’s second of the night came with Mason pulled for an extra skater.

”It was a lucky point,“ Flyers coach Craig Berube said. ”The way we played in the second period, we didn’t deserve it. The third period we pushed and tied it up, but this is a game where you need all three periods to count.

“It’s a tough lesson to learn. We just don’t have the composure we need on the road right now.”

The Flyers have won just two of their last 13 games (2-8-3) since Nov. 8.