Jackets come back to beat Flyers in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets’ first third-period rally of the season was sparked by a most unlikely source.

Right winger Jared Boll scored his first goal in more than a year, fueling a Blue Jackets comeback that led to a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

“I think we were doing a lot of good things during the game, and we stuck with it,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “Boll’s goal was a huge goal for us.”

The game-winner was scored by Blue Jackets center Artem Anisimov, a rebound put-back over the right pad of Flyers goaltender Ray Emery at 2:17 of overtime.

The Blue Jackets had trailed 3-1 midway through the third period before Boll scored his first goal in 63 games, dating to Nov. 12, 2013.

“You could feel it on the bench when we got to 3-2,” Richards said. “You really felt like it was going to happen for us.”

Center Brandon Dubinsky had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, while right winger Cam Atkinson added a goal and goaltender Curtis McElhinney finished with 22 saves.

The Blue Jackets came back to win in the third period for the first time all season. They had been 0-20-0 when trailing after two.

After a nifty sequence of passing, Boll buried a perfect setup on the doorstep from left winger Corey Tropp.

“Everybody on the ice touched the puck,” Boll said. “It feels good to get a goal, but even better to get a win.”

The Flyers extended a seven-game point streak but was disappointed not to come out with the win.

“Anytime you have a 3-1 lead in the third, you have to put that away,” Emery said.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds had two goals and an assist -- his second three-point game of the season -- to lead the Flyers, while center Sean Couturier also scored.

Emery, playing place of injured starter Steve Mason, had 29 saves.

”It’s not playing the right way,“ Flyers coach Craig Berube said. ”It’s not working together. We have to work harder, play a simpler game.

“We have to work together, and I don’t see that right now.”

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead at 10:33 of the first period when Simmonds skated wide of Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton and beat McElhinney to the far post.

The Blue Jackets pulled to 1-1 at 8:09 of the second period when Dubinsky got behind the Flyers defenseman and redirected a point shot by Connauton.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead at 17:47 of the second when Couturier redirected Simmonds’ wrister. The goal was reviewed briefly by the NHL situation room in Toronto -- the question was if Couturier’s stick was above the crossbar or below it -- but it was allowed to stand.

The Flyers pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:04 of the third when Simmonds scored only 32 seconds into the power play.

”Down 3-1, sometimes you get scrambley, sometimes you start going off in your own directions,“ Dubinsky said. ”We stayed together. But you still need something to grab on to.

“When Boller score, I think the guys felt like they had that belief, and we rode it out.”

Boll scored at 8:38 of the third to make it 3-2.

The Blue Jackets tied the score on Atkinson’s goal with 4:40 remaining in regulation, then killed a penalty in the final four minutes to help force overtime.

In OT, Wisniewski was left wide open in the right circle and blistered a shot on Emery just as Anisimov drew near. The rebound kicked right to Anisimov, who scored his third of the season.

“Can’t let that happen,” Simmonds said. “No excuses.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell, who spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, was honored Friday night for having played in 1,000 NHL games. Hartnell hit the milestone on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, but the Jackets waited to honor him before his former club. ... The Flyers acknowledged that G Steve Mason had arthroscopic knee surgery but said it was not related to a knee injury that he suffered earlier in the season. ... Blue Jackets D James Wisniewski (groin) returned after missing two games.