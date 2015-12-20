Blue Jackets edge Flyers in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus Blue Jackets rookie goaltender Joonas Korpisalo didn’t make it through his last start. He was pulled after just two periods in a 5-1 loss in Dallas on Tuesday.

But on Saturday night, the Blue Jackets wouldn’t have survived without him.

Korpisalo, 21, had 30 saves and made five of six stops in the shootout, guiding the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Nationwide Arena.

”We’ve lost a lot of games lately,“ Korpisalo said. ”It’s a huge win.

“I had no clue what they were going to do (in the shootout). I just stayed patient and let them make the first move and react after that. It’s all about being patient.”

Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky’s goal in the sixth round of the shootout turned out to be the winner.

Korpisalo stopped Philadelphia center Brayden Schenn’s attempt with his right pad to end the game. He was mobbed by teammates.

“This is a big step for him -- first year in North America, really young guy, coming off a struggle in Dallas,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “It’s a huge experience for him. It’s a much-needed win for us, but such a great experience for him and his growth.”

The Blue Jackets got goals from left winger Brandon Saad and defenseman Ryan Murray, carrying a 2-0 lead into the third period.

The Flyers got third-period goals from center Scott Laughton and right winger Jake Voracek, and goaltender Steve Mason continued his solid play with 35 saves.

“I think we have to look at the positive, how we battled back in the third to take a big point out of here,” Mason said. “It would have been nice to close it out in the shootout. But one point on the road, when you’re down 2-0 ... most nights you’ll take that. We’re playing well, so stick with it.”

Philadelphia has earned points in five of their last six games, but the Flyers have dropped both games with the last-place Blue Jackets so far this season.

”It’s frustrating not getting the two points,“ Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. ”But you see all the scoring chances we had, we easily could have won that game.

“It’s one of the better jobs we’ve done of not get frustrated. Guys did a good job of battling back and getting at least a point.”

The Blue Jackets won for only the fifth time in 16 home games (5-8-3) this season. They’ve won five straight over the Flyers and seven straight against the Flyers in Nationwide Arena.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 14:01 as a power play expired. Saad scored down low for his 12th goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets pushed the lead to 2-0 late in the second period on Murray’s power play goal from the high slot.

The Flyers dominated possession for most of the third period, pulling to 2-1 on a goal by Laughton at 5:32.

It was tied 2-2 at 14:19 of the third when Flyers center Sean Couturier fed Voracek off the rush, and Voracek beat Korpisalo from the left circle for just his third goal this season.

Two minutes later, Korpisalo darted quickly from right to left to rob Voracek of another goal and force overtime.

Neither Korpisalo nor Mason gave any ground during the three-on-three overtime, sending the game to the shootout.

Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson scored in the first round, but center Ryan Johansen, center Alexander Wennberg, left winger Nick Foligno and Saad came up empty in their attempts.

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds kept the game alive with a score in the third round, but Korpisalo stopped Laughton, left winger Matt Read and Schenne to end it.

“We’re really happy for Korpi back there,” Dubinsky said. “He played really well. That save on Voracek in the third was spectacular, a thing of beauty, and maybe a game-saver.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen, a healthy scratch on Thursday against Arizona, was back in the lineup against the Flyers. Coach John Tortorella said Johansen responded well to a thorough videotape session in which his many on-ice mistakes were shown. ... The Flyers have been invigorated by the presence of D Shane Gostisbehere but could be forced to send him back to the minors because of salary cap issues. ... Blue Jackets D David Savard is expected to miss four weeks with an ankle injury. His partner, D Jack Johnson, missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury.