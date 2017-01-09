EditorsNote: corrects Bobrovsky's record vs. Flyers

Jackets get back on winning track vs. Flyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It's been a season of redemption for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who currently sit in first overall in the NHL. And Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers was a story of redemption of sorts for defenseman Seth Jones as well.

Jones provided the assist on Nick Foligno's deciding goal after whiffing on a shot late in the game Saturday that set up the New York Rangers' game-winner the previous day.

It took some late game heroics from Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn to send Sunday's game into overtime.

In extra time, Jones made a defensive play to get the puck on his stick and carried it into the zone before feeding Foligno in the slot. The Blue Jackets captain quickly fired one past Steve Mason with 2:27 remaining in overtime for his 14th goal.

That came after Schenn, with Mason pulled for an extra skater with 16.5 seconds to play in regulation, tapped the puck around Sergei Bobrovsky's left side for his 12th goal, ending the goaltender's bid for a fourth shutout this season.

The goal came at the exact same time on the game clock as New York's deciding tally on Saturday.

"We got a point out of it, that's something positive we can take out of it," Schenn said. "But the puck didn't want to go in. It's just one of those nights. You just think to yourself just wait for your next chance and luckily the third one went in. We'll take a point and move on."

David Savard scored the regulation goal and Bobrovsky had 25 saves against his former club. He has lost only once to the Flyers (6-1-0).

"It's definitely something special," Bobrovsky said. "I respect that organization very much. I have only great memories from working with them. You got a little bit extra motivation to play against them too."

Mason stopped 23 shots for the Flyers.

The game marked the ninth consecutive time Columbus has beaten Philadelphia at home. The Flyers have not won at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2008.

It was the first win for the Blue Jackets since their franchise record 16-game winning streak. They had lost the previous two.

"It was a good answer," Foligno said. "We knew it was going to be hard to come back and find a way to get wins again, Sometimes when you're on those streaks everything comes easy and we've got to find ways to get dirty ones again and that was tonight.

"We got lucky with a non-call at the start of the game, and there really weren't a lot of chances in the game tonight. Both teams were playing defensively but we scored early, they scored late and we answered. I think it will be a good motivating factor for us going forward."

The Flyers are 0-5-1 since their 10-game winning streak earlier this season.

The Flyers thought they drew first blood when Andrew MacDonald knocked one behind Bobrovsky 1:48 into the game. But a coach's challenge from Columbus for goaltender interference was upheld and the goal was overturned.

Savard managed to put the first goal on the board 7:08 into the second period with a heavy shot from the point that knocked in off Radko Gudas. William Karlsson provided the lone assist, his eighth of the season.

Philadelphia issued a goaltender interference challenge of its own, but the goal was upheld.

"I guess technically it's kind of similar plays, I'm not sure why theirs was reversed and ours wasn't," Mason said. "If theirs counted then ours should have as well. I'm not sure what the wording or the language within the rule but they are both pretty similar plays."

Schenn was unable to convert on two prime opportunities earlier in the game but made good for his team when he tied the game late.

NOTES: This is the first time the Blue Jackets and Flyers met this season. They will faceoff three more times this year. ... Going into Sunday's game, Columbus held the all-time series advantage (12-9-3-0). ... G Sergei Bobrovsky for Columbus and G Steve Mason for Philadelphia faced off vs. their former teams. ... Blue Jackets C Sam Gagner faced his former team for the first time. In 53 games with the Flyers last year, Gagner had eight goals and eight assists. He has already surpassed 30 points with Columbus. ... Flyers scratches were C Nick Cousins, C Boyd Gordon and D Nick Schultz. ... LW Markus Hannikainen, D Dalton Prout and D Scott Harrington were scratched for Columbus.