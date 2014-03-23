(Updated: UPDATING: Standings in Para 1 and the Blues’ playoff situation in Para 2.)

Flyers 4, Blues 1: Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added an assist as host Philadelphia skated to its season-high fifth consecutive victory.

Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek and Scott Hartnell also collected a goal and an assist apiece for the Flyers, who improved to 12-2-1 in their last 15 games and have won nine of their last 11 at home. Captain Claude Giroux set up a pair of tallies to extend his point streak to six games and Steve Mason finished with 32 saves as Philadelphia remained one point ahead of the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jaden Schwartz scored his second short-handed goal of the season for the Blues, who have dropped two in a row after posting an 8-0-1 mark in their previous nine games. Despite the setback, St. Louis became the first Western Conference team to clinch a postseason berth by virtue of Boston’s victory over Phoenix.

Schenn spotted a loose puck at the blue line and fed Simmonds for a chance from the left faceoff circle. Ryan Miller (15 saves) made the initial stop, but Schenn cleaned up the rebound at 13:24 of the second period as Philadelphia seized a 2-1 lead. Voracek provided insurance with 4:19 remaining in the third by snapping a shot from the left circle past Miller and Simmonds sealed it with an empty-net goal 85 seconds later.

St. Louis opened the scoring 6:23 into the contest as defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk breezed up the right wing before feeding Schwartz, who wristed a shot over Mason’s glove and inside the left post. Hartnell answered 57 seconds into the middle period by shoveling home Voracek’s centering feed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia RW Steve Downie suffered an upper-body injury on his first shift and did not return. Downie collided with St. Louis C Patrik Berglund and remained on the ice for several moments. ... Giroux has collected one goal and nine assists during his point streak. ... Schwartz also scored a short-handed goal against Colorado on Nov. 27, 2013. The short-handed tally was the 11th allowed by Philadelphia this season.