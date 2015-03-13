Blues solve Flyers’ Mason in shootout

ST. LOUIS -- Through six periods in a span of a week, Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason lived up to his name against the St. Louis Blues. He built a brick wall, allowing just one goal. Only with a superior performance in the shootout Thursday did the Blues finally find the holes in Mason’s game.

The Blues earned a 1-0 victory, scoring in the shootout on goals by right wingers T.J. Oshie and Vladimir Tarasenko. St. Louis goaltender Brian Elliott stopped Flyers right wingers Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds to earn the win.

“Both goalies were standing on their heads,” Blues right winger Ryan Reaves said, noting that Elliott “played unbelievable for us. Mase made some big saves to keep them in it, so hats off to both of them.”

Mason took small comfort in stopping 35 shots through three periods and the overtime, letting in both shots he faced in the shootout.

“It’s not an easy place to play in, that’s for sure,” Mason said of Scottrade Center. “They’re a big, heavy team. Especially at home, the Blues play a hard game.”

The victory moved the Blues (43-19-5) into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with 91 points, pending the outcome of the Nashville Predators’ game vs. the San Jose Sharks. Seemingly out of reach 10 days ago, the top seed in the conference now seems within the Blues’ grasp.

“The highest seed for me means you’ve always got this ace in your back pocket,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “You can rely on your fans, you can sleep in your own bed, just little advantages. They do make a difference.”

The Flyers’ last victory -- and lone win in March -- was against the Blues one week ago, 3-1 in Philadelphia. Their season, though, is teetering on futility. After earning just a point Thursday, Philadelphia (28-27-14) trailed the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot by 10 points with 13 games remaining.

“Obviously we got a point but we want two,” Flyers center Claude Giroux said. “We need to play more 60 minutes and we had chances. I think we had our chances.”

Philadelphia had their best chances early, outshooting the Blues 10-8 in the first period and controlling play thanks to a trio of penalties against the Blues. Elliott held down the fort, though, making a flurry of saves on the Flyers’ final power play.

Though fortunes reversed in the second period, the game remained scoreless. The Blues controlled the puck and had the better chances, particularly early and late. Center Paul Stastny, left winger Jaden Schwartz and Tarasenko came out firing but were stopped by Mason. Left winger Alex Steen came closest to scoring, ringing a shot off the far post in the last minute of the period, when the Blues were on the power play.

“Other than a few shifts in the third period, I thought we played an all-around hard game,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We knew it was going to be a tight tough game, and we were competitive.”

Things got tighter and tougher for the Flyers in the third period, when the Blues fired 17 shots at Mason. Schwartz, who had scored in the Blues’ previous three games, missed after a brilliant solo effort and followed with a prime chance in the slot on a rebound, but Mason was up to the challenge.

“I thought as the game went on, we got better and better and better,” Hitchcock said. “Our third period was our best, but even saying that, you’ve got to take it to a shootout.”

NOTES: Hitchcock made a “coach’s choice” to scratch LW/C Patrik Berglund. “He’ll be back in there Saturday, catch his breath, get back up to speed where he was before, last week,” Hitchcock said. Berglund was replaced by LW Chris Porter, who suffered an ankle injury Dec. 29 and has played just once since then in a Feb. 21 loss to Pittsburgh. ... Blues D Jay Bouwmeester returned to the lineup after missing two games because of an illness, replacing D Chris Butler, who was a healthy scratch. ... Blues D Zybanek Michalek skated Thursday, free of concussion symptoms. “It’s now his call,” Hitchcock said. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto, who suffered an upper-body injury in Boston last weekend, was out for the second successive game and is expected to be out of the lineup at least a week. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger and D Brandon Manning were healthy scratches for the second consecutive game. ... Hitchcock earned the 700th regular-season victory of his career.