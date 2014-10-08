Preview: Flyers at Bruins

The Boston Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy last season and were poised for a return trip to the Stanley Cup final before falling victim to a spirited rival. After a premature exit in the second round, the Bruins look to begin the new season on a high when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask (36-15-6, league-high seven shutouts) and two-time Selke Trophy recipient Patrice Bergeron (team co-leader with 30 goals) return to a Boston club that won 54 games in 2013-14 while also outscoring the Flyers 15-6 during a three-game regular-season sweep.

“We have to get off to a good start,” Bergeron said. “We have to establish a connection with all the new players and make sure we’re dialed in and that we definitely need to carry on what we’ve accomplished already.” Philadelphia stumbled out of the blocks last season, costing then-coach Peter Laviolette his job while the team sputtered to a franchise-worst 1-7-0 start. Captain Claude Giroux (team-high 58 assists, 86 points) eventually found his way out of a scoring slump to become a finalist for the Hart Trophy while leading the Flyers into the playoffs, where they fell in seven games to the rival New York Rangers in the first round.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2013-14: 42-30-10, 3RD IN METROPOLITAN): Suspect goaltending has been the primary talking point for decades on end in the City of Brotherly Love, although Steve Mason did an admirable job quieting the conversation. Mason’s 33 wins matched his career high that was set during his Calder Trophy-winning season in Columbus, although he’ll likely be under the gun with veteran Kimmo Timonen diagnosed with blood clots in his leg and lungs while Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz were the only additions to the blue line. With Jakub Voracek (62 points) and Wayne Simmonds (team-leading 29 goals) coming off career years, new general manager Ron Hextall opted to deal the talented Scott Hartnell to the Blue Jackets for R.J. Umberger, who began his career in Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2013-14: 54-19-9, 1ST IN ATLANTIC): Boston saw two key departures during the offseason as veteran Jarome Iginla (30 goals) shuffled off to Colorado via free agency and defenseman Johnny Boychuk was dealt to the New York Islanders on Oct. 4. Loui Eriksson, who only scored 10 goals during his first season in Boston, will replace Iginla on the team’s vaunted second line with Milan Lucic and David Krejci (team-leading 50 assists and 69 points). Speaking of Krejci, he is nursing an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Wednesday’s season opener.

OVERTIME

1. Boston boasts an impressive group of defensemen, led by towering captain Zdeno Chara, while youngsters Dougie Hamilton and Torey Krug provide confidence for both the present and future.

2. Simmonds skated this week and remains a game-time decision with a foot injury.

3. The Bruins owned a league-best 31-7-3 record at home last season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Flyers 1