Preview: Flyers at Bruins

The Boston Bruins vie for their third straight victory - and first at home this season - when they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Boston began the campaign with a three-game homestand but came away empty-handed, scoring a total of seven goals while falling to Winnipeg, Montreal and Tampa Bay.

The Bruins discovered their offense on the road, however, netting six tallies in a victory at Colorado and five in Saturday’s triumph in Arizona. Boston will be well-rested, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into victory. Philadelphia dropped a 2-1 home decision to Dallas on Tuesday after having five days off, allowing two goals in a span of 63 seconds bridging the first and second periods. The setback ruined the chance for a perfect three-game homestand for the Flyers, who lost all three meetings with the Bruins last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TVA

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2-2-1): Steve Mason returned to the crease Tuesday after missing two games because of personal reasons and played well, stopping 30-of-32 shots in his first contest since Oct. 10. The 27-year-old former Calder Trophy winner remains in search of his first victory, however, as he fell to 0-2-1 with a 4.22 goals-against average and .875 save percentage. Michal Neuvirth could be in net Wednesday after turning aside all 61 shots he faced in wins over Florida and Chicago in Mason’s absence.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2-3-0): David Krejci is off to a superb start as he’s begun the season with a five-game point streak and scored a goal in all but one of the contests. The 29-year-old Czech, who is among the league leaders with nine points, already has registered a pair of three-point performances. Patrice Bergeron is second on the team to Krejci with three goals - all on the power play.

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins lead the NHL with seven power-play goals while converting a league-best 38.9 percent of their opportunities.

2. Sean Couturier scored Philadelphia’s goal Tuesday and shares the team lead in scoring with three points.

3. Boston D Joe Morrow (flu) participated in Tuesday’s practice but likely will miss Wednesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Flyers 2