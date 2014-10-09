Kelly’s late goal boosts Bruins past Flyers

BOSTON -- When the Boston Bruins traded defenseman Johnny Boychuk to the New York Islanders in a recent salary-cap-related move, there were those screaming forward Chris Kelly was the one who should have been dealt.

Kelly turned out to be the hero in the season opener.

The 33-year-old veteran converted the rebound of a slap shot by defenseman Adam McQuaid with 1:51 remaining to give the Bruins a close-checking and rather sloppy 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

”I just wanted to go out there and feel good and enjoy it,“ said Kelly, who has a no-trade clause that made him tougher to move. ”Last year was taken away from me (by injuries) and made me realize how much I missed the game and want to be out there playing.

“I just tried to enjoy the whole night and tried to play my game. For sure there’s no better feeling.”

Kelly said the start of the season had him wound up tightly.

“Home openers are always enjoyable, but this one was ... I couldn’t really sleep this afternoon. I was excited,” he said.

McQuaid stepped into a pass from center Carl Soderberg and fired a slap shot. Goaltender Steve Mason made the save, and the puck popped straight up into the air and dropped behind Mason. Both Kelly and right winger Loui Eriksson were there and both swiped at the puck. Kelly, the left winger on the line, didn’t get much on it, but it went in, giving the Bruins the win and Soderberg his second assist of the game.

Asked about his linemates, Kelly said, “Obviously I like playing with the Swedes even though half the time I never understand them on the bench.”

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots, losing a shutout when Flyers center Sean Couturier tied the game with 15:41 remaining.

Mason, also beaten on a power-play goal by right winger Reilly Smith in the first period, made 31 saves in a losing effort.

As for the winning goal, Mason said, “(McQuaid) broke his stick, and it threw the timing off. The thing that threw me off the most, two guys skated in front and I lost sight of the puck ... and it landed right in the crease and they were able to put it home.”

The Bruins’ first power-play of the season came minutes after left winger Daniel Paille hit a post behind Mason. Defenseman Torey Krug goaded feisty Philadelphia forward Zac Rinaldo into a roughing penalty, and Soderberg emerged from a scrum in the corner and found Smith alone, cruising down the slot.

On Philadelphia’s tying goal, defenseman Braydon Coburn had his shot blocked at the left point but managed to keep the puck in the zone. He got it to winger Matt Read, who relayed it to winger Jakub Voracek.

Voracek beat defenseman Zdeno Chara around the net and sent the puck toward the crease. It hit both Soderberg and then Couturier and the game was tied -- after the goal held up under review.

Boston right winger Bobby Robins, playing in his first NHL game just shy of his 33rd birthday, engaged in a spirited fight with defenseman Luke Schenn and threw his body around throughout his debut. Robins had five hits, and his line, the fourth line, dished out 10 of the 23 official hits the Bruins had in the game.

“It was awesome,” he said of finally making it. “Just after nine years to have that happen was a dream come true, and to play here at the Garden after playing four years at UMass Lowell and always watching the Bruins for the past bunch of years, it was a very special feeling. I’ll never forget it.”

NOTES: The Bruins were missing C David Krejci (undisclosed injury) and C Gregory Campbell (mid core). Krejci, who went on injured reserve Tuesday, must miss three games, but the Bruins are optimistic he will return soon. “He’s doing much better today, so let’s just hope things continue to improve and he’s back in our lineup after Saturday,” coach Claude Julien said Wednesday. ... Flyers D Kimmo Timonen (blood clots) is out, probably for three months. ... Veteran RW Simon Gagne, in Boston’s camp on a tryout, stayed with the team without a contract, giving the Bruins some extra time. Boston did the same thing with LW Jay Pandolfo on 2012, and Pandolfo wound up playing 18 games for Boston that season. ... Opening night started a string of six games in the first nine days for the Bruins, who visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night and again next Wednesday. ... The Flyers open a three-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. ... Bruins LW Daniel Paille played in his 500th NHL game.