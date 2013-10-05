Preview: Flyers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers share one thing in common one game into the season - each team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens will look to avoid a second straight home defeat on Saturday night when they host the Flyers, who have been a nemesis for Montreal by winning five of the last six meetings. Montreal will be without enforcer George Parros, who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in the fight-filled opener.

The Flyers will be staring at a familiar face in Canadiens forward Danny Briere, who spent the previous six seasons with Philadelphia. Briere, who had three 30-goal campaigns for the Flyers, slumped to six tallies last season and had the final two years of his contract bought out - freeing him to sign a two-year deal with Montreal. “There’s no extra friction with the Flyers because of it,” Briere said. “They treated me with a lot of class. It’s part of the game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, CSP (Philadelphia), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (0-1-0): Newcomers Vincent Lecavalier and defenseman Mark Streit picked up assists on Brayden Schenn’s goal in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Flyers took some solace in the fact that they controlled play for most of the contest, but were only 1-of-7 on the power play after ranking third in the league last season at 21.6 percent. “I’d be a lot more concerned if we weren’t getting the opportunities,” general manager Paul Holmgren said. “Now we’ve got to figure out a way to get back on the winning side.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (0-1-0): Montreal needs to start spreading the wealth after its youthful line of Lars Eller, Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk combined for all its scoring in the 4-3 loss to Toronto. Eller, who at age 24 is the oldest of the trio, got off to a fast start in his third campaign with a pair of tallies and an assist, giving him a quarter of his goal total from last season. “That’s what you come to expect from Lars,“ Gallagher said. ”He’s a very good two-way player; he can play against anyone.”

OVERTIME

1. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has six goals and five assists in 15 career games versus Montreal.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price allowed 10 goals to the Flyers in a pair of losses in April.

3. The Flyers sent C Scott Laughton back to his junior team in Oshawa and recalled C Kris Newbury from Adirondack of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Flyers 3