Preview: Flyers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers look to strengthen their standing for a potential postseason berth at the other’s expense on Friday when the struggling clubs meet at the Bell Centre. While both teams are on the outside looking in, Philadelphia owns a two-point advantage over free-falling Montreal with two games in hand.

Wayne Simmonds scored his ninth goal in 11 outings and added an assist as the Flyers posted just their second win in seven contests with a 6-3 triumph over New Jersey on Tuesday. “We’re not satisfied until we’re in the playoffs. We have a lot more work to do,” said Simmonds, who tallied twice in his team’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Feb. 2. Montreal returns home after a fruitless three-game road trip and has dropped 25 of 35 contests (10-23-2) after reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price went down with a suspected knee injury in November. Ben Scrivens made 25 saves on Wednesday, but the Canadiens dropped a 3-2 decision to Colorado.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN Philadelphia, RDS, Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-21-10): Shayne Gostisbehere scored versus the Devils to extend his point streak to 13 games (four goals, 12 assists), the longest by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. The 22-year-old Floridian, who recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Jan. 5, is two tallies shy of matching Behn Wilson (1978-79) for the most tallies by a rookie blue-liner in franchise history. Steve Mason turned aside 30 shots in the more recent meeting with Montreal to improve to 4-0-0 with a 1.72 goals-against average in his career versus the club.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-27-4): Coach Michel Therrien took aim at P.K. Subban after the All-Star defenseman lost an edge and fell to the ice on the eventual game-winning goal against the Avalanche. “An individual mistake cost us the game. I thought he could have made a better decision at the blue line and put the puck behind,” Therrien said. “... We play as a team, and unfortunately at the end of the game, when we don’t play as a team we could be in trouble, and this is what happens.” Subban has been held off the scoresheet in two straight contests following an eight-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Brayden Schenn has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals and two assists in the last four games.

2. The Canadiens have yielded three power-play goals in the last two contests.

3. The Flyers are 3-for-7 with the man advantage against Montreal this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Flyers 1