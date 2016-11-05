Preview: Flyers at Canadiens

Tight affairs have become the norm for the Philadelphia Flyers, who look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Each of Philadelphia's last six contests have been decided by one goal, with the club winning four overall and three in a row - including Thursday's shootout triumph over the Islanders in New York.

Captain Claude Giroux saw his career-best 10-game point streak come to an end in that victory but enters Saturday tied with Columbus' Alexander Wennberg for the league lead in assists with 11. Montreal would be happy to be involved in a close contest after being trounced 10-0 in Columbus on Friday for its first regulation loss of the season. The Canadiens are a perfect 6-0-0 at home, allowing a total of five goals - including one in a victory over the Flyers on Oct. 24. Carey Price figures to be in the crease Saturday after Al Montoya, who yielded six goals in his first four starts of the campaign, was torched for all 10 against the Blue Jackets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CITY, TVAS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (6-5-1): Michael Raffl returned to the lineup Thursday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury but was kept off the scoresheet. Defenseman Andrew MacDonald sat out the victory and is expected to be sidelined for approximately one week with a lower-body injury. Scott Laughton, who has yet to make his season debut, was assigned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League for conditioning.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-1-1): Montreal's season-opening point streak ended with a thud as the team surrendered 10 goals for the first time since Dec. 13, 1992, when it suffered a 10-5 setback against the New York Rangers. Friday's horrific effort has at least one member of the team concerned, as captain Max Pacioretty told reporters afterward, "We'll see what type of group we have when we lace them up (on Saturday)." Forward Torrey Mitchell leads the Canadiens with five goals but has yet to record an assist.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have been an offensive force in the second period this season, entering Saturday's action with a league-best 21 goals in the session.

2. Montreal has had 14 players score at least one goal and 19 register a point this campaign.

3. Philadelphia has overcome a deficit in five of its six victories this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3