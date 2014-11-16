Weise nets pair to lead Canadiens past Flyers

MONTREAL -- Some puck luck has come Dale Weise’s way in the last two games and that was good news in a game that nearly got away from the Montreal Canadiens.

After picking up his first of the season on a penalty shot on Thursday, the right winger scored a pair of crucial third-period goals to lead the Canadiens to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

With the Flyers trailing by one and pressing for the equalizer, Weise finished off a give-and-go with left winger Alex Galchenyuk at 13:18 to give Montreal a two-goal lead. He added another nearly four minutes later when center Tomas Plekanec’s shot bounced off him into the net.

“I don’t know if we were losing control,” he said of the visitors’ offensive push. “It’s unchartered territory for us to play with the lead so we were just trying to find our way out there tonight so full marks to our team. That was a big shift for us, big goal. A great effort from everyone tonight.”

Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau also scored twice while center David Desharnais, defenseman P.K. Subban had goals for the Canadiens (13-4-1), who won their fifth straight.

Center Brayden Schenn scored twice and right winger Matt Read tallied for Philadelphia (7-7-2).

After snapping a lengthy drought on Thursday, Montreal’s power play found life again against the league’s worst road penalty kill.

First, defenseman Andrei Markov found left winger Max Pacioretty in the slot. Philadelphia goaltender Ray Emery made the save on Pacioretty but Parenteau was there to pick up the rebound at 6:47 of the opening period.

It connected again just over two minutes later as Desharnais was right in front of Emery to clean up the rebound of Pacioretty’s shot from the right circle.

The newfound magic touch on the man advantage made it 3-0 at 6:17 of the second period on a nifty tic-tac-toe effort. Center Tomas Plekanec, along the half-boards, dished off to left winger Alex Galchenyuk between the circle and goal line. Galchenyuk one-timed a pass over to a pinching Subban in the left circle for the blue-liner’s fourth of the season.

“I think we were more patient,” Parenteau said of the power play’s success. “We controlled the puck a little more, played with a little more confidence and made better plays. When you have confidence, you’re more patient with the puck and that’s what happened tonight.”

The Flyers have now allowed six power-play goals in its last two games, both losses.

”It looks like we’re getting spread out a little bit too much on the penalty kill, even in the front of the net,“ said Flyers head coach Craig Berube of his team’s shorthanded woes. ”It was clear tonight on the three goals.

“We’ve got to be a lot better. Just little things. We win a faceoff and we don’t clear the puck, shooting lanes. There’s some stuff we have to get better at, for sure.”

Schenn got the Flyers on the board at 12:01, picking up a loose puck after right winger Jakub Voracek lost control of it and beating Price with a shot from the slot.

Schenn’s second of the night made it 3-2 at 18:46. Voracek circled around the back of the net before passing off to center Claude Giroux in the slot. Price stopped the initial shot but Schenn, to his left, found the loose puck first.

Berube acknowledged that the penalty kill’s struggles sapped any potential for momentum in the Flyers’ favor. But he still liked what he saw as a response.

“I thought our team battled hard all game,” he said. “I thought we battled back, put ourselves in a position to get back in the game and win the hockey game. We let it get away from us in the third.”

Parenteau provided the Canadiens with their first even-strength marker of the night to put the home side up by two when he tipped defenseman Sergei Gonchar’s point shot at 1:02 of the third period. The assist was Gonchar’s first point with Montreal in his second game with the team.

Read brought the Flyers to within one on the power play when he took advantage of a loose puck and a pile-up in the Montreal crease to lift it past Price at 5:38.

“We tried to string a comeback together but obviously when you give up six goals, it’s hard to come back from that,” said Schenn. “Our team defense tonight wasn’t where it needed to be. Montreal’s a good team. They come at you hard and when you’re not playing tight defensively, they’re going to put pucks in the back of your net.”

Goaltender Carey Price made 26 saves for Montreal.

NOTES: G Carey Price appeared in his 384th career game with the Canadiens, moving into fourth place on the team’s all-time games played list by a goaltender. ... The Flyers scratched C Blair Jones, while LW Michael Raffl (lower body) and D Luke Schenn (upper body) remained sidelined because of injuries. ... For the second straight game, Montreal opted for a lineup with seven defensemen, leaving LW Drayson Bowman as the lone healthy scratch, while LW Michael Bournival missed his fourth game because of a shoulder injury. ... The Canadiens are one of only two NHL teams against whom Philadelphia holds an all-time losing record, Boston being the other.