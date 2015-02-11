EditorsNote: fixes typo in fifth graph

Desharnais nets winner in OT as Canadiens defeat Flyers

MONTREAL -- For a seventh straight game, the Philadelphia Flyers earned at least a point. But it was the second one they didn’t get that stung.

Canadiens center David Desharnais scored at 3:27 of overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Flyers on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

“We had a pretty good start,” said Flyers defenseman Mark Streit. “I thought we were better in the first period, then they got momentum and got better and better. We got a point but maybe in a few months that point is going to be the one that’s missing.”

The visitors got off to a quick start, when right winger Matt Read snapped a 25-game goal drought just 51 seconds into the contest.

A lost faceoff turned into an offensive opportunity when Read skated in from the Canadiens’ blue line to the top of the left circle before firing to beat goaltender Carey Price high on the glove side.

Center Claude Giroux had a chance to double Philadelphia’s (23-22-9) lead a few minutes later on a delayed penalty call against Montreal. As the Flyers tried to clear their zone, Giroux made his way to the opposing blue line and broke in alone, only to be denied by Price -- one of 23 saves he’d make on the night.

The visitors enjoyed another prime opportunity 32 seconds into the second period. Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek skated in on a 2-on-1 but couldn’t beat the Canadiens’ netminder.

“It’s a tough building to come into,” said goaltender Ray Emery, who stopped 39 shots. “We know that’s a good team. I thought we played really well again defensively. They buzzed around a bit with zone time but we sorted it out pretty well and had a lot of chances in the first half of the game. Price made some big saves.”

Center Tomas Plekanec finally got the Canadiens on the board at 12:38. Right winger Brendan Gallagher took the puck from behind the net and tried to surprise Emery, who was there for the save. Left winger Alex Galchenyuk got a whack on the puck in a scramble in the crease but the rebound bounced out to Plekanec at the left hash marks, and he backhanded it into the open side of the cage.

“I thought the second half of the second period we really took over,” defenseman P.K. Subban said. “I thought we generated a lot of opportunities and scoring chances. We wanted to continue that in the third period and you saw it in Pleky’s line there, they really worked hard to get the puck, win the battle down low, and Gally did the smart thing taking it right to the net. That’s all you can do.”

Desharnais scored the winner when he shot after missing on an intended pass. Emery made the save and Desharnais picked up the rebound to give the Canadiens (35-15-3) their sixth win this season when trailing after two periods.

“We’ve come back quite a bit in the third period,” Desharnais said. “It’s been our best period. We put the puck deep in their end, we work and tire teams out in the third, and we’re able to take advantage of that.”

NOTES: Flyers C Ryan White played his first game against the Canadiens since the team opted not to extend him a qualifying offer last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. ... Montreal kept its winning lineup intact, scratching C Manny Malhotra and D Mike Weaver. ... Canadiens RW P.A. Parenteau missed his 10th consecutive game while recovering from a concussion. ... The Flyers scratched LW Michael Raffl and D Luke Schenn, while D Braydon Coburn returned after missing the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Philadelphia announced earlier in the day that G Steve Mason is out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury sustained during Sunday’s game in Washington.