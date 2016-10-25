Radulov carries unbeaten Canadiens to 3-1 win

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens signed Alexander Radulov for a much-needed offensive boost, and they're getting exactly what they paid for.

The skilled winger factored into every Montreal goal to help the Canadiens to a 3-1 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at the Bell Centre.

"When I spoke to the general manager (this summer), he asked me if I could handle this pressure," Radulov said. "When I was in Quebec City (with the Remparts), I had that kind of pressure, but it wasn't the same. You just have to work hard all the time and people will see that.

"Sometimes it won't go your way, but you just have to keep working hard."

Radulov scored into an empty net to seal the win -- Montreal's fourth straight -- and assisted on two goals. He set the table for the game-winner when his shot from the right circle was tipped in by Brendan Gallagher on the power play at 13:08 of the third period.

It first seemed like the goal would be his, leading to chants of "Radu! Radu! Radu!" from the crowd.

"I got goosebumps," Radulov said. "It's a good feeling obviously. It's nice to hear that from them."

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Canadiens

Shea Weber had a goal and an assist, and Gallagher also scored for Montreal.

Jakub Voracek accounted for the Flyers' goal.

Goalie Steve Mason stopped 30 shots for the Flyers (2-3-1).

"I thought Mase played really well, but I also thought our team played very well," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "I thought our team played a really solid road game, and that always starts with your goaltender."

Carey Price made 31 saves for the Canadiens (5-0-1).

The Canadiens had the better of opportunities in the first period but couldn't get anything by Mason.

They broke through in the second period, opening the scoring for the fifth time in six games this season.

Radulov started things when drove up the right wing to negate an icing. Artturi Lehkonen got the puck back to Radulov, who fed Weber at the point. Weber then blasted a slap shot that broke Flyers winger Brayden Schenn's stick on its way past Mason, who was screened by defenseman Andrew MacDonald, at 5:28 of the second period.

Voracek evened the score at 11:47. Brandon Manning found Claude Giroux at the blue line and, with traffic in front of Price, fired a shot that Voracek deflected in for his third goal of the season.

The Flyers came out strong in the third period, carrying the play and outshooting Montreal 7-3 through the first half of the period. But the Canadiens eventually found their legs.

The Canadiens' power play, 3 of 21 entering the game, had its opportunities to put the home side ahead with three advantages through the first two periods. A fourth opportunity came late in the third and Montreal wasted little time.

Weber, at the blue line, dished off to Radulov in the right circle and the sniper fired toward the net, where Gallagher stood all alone to tip in his fourth goal of the season a mere four seconds into the power play.

"You've got to have the shooting mentality, especially knowing that it's a chance to ice the game or give yourself an opportunity to ice the game," Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said of the power play. "Gally was the one in front and able to get a good tip on it."

Radulov capped the scoring with his second goal of the season into an empty net.

"We were right there," Voracek said. "Same with the other road games we lost this year -- we were right there in the third period. We got scored on their power play. It happens. We have another game tomorrow; we've got to recover and be focused for that."

NOTES: Montreal kept its winning lineup intact, leaving LW Daniel Carr and D Mikhail Sergachev as the team's healthy scratches. ... Flyers RW Dale Weise sat out the game against his former team as he served the second of a three-game suspension for a hit last week on Anaheim D Korbinian Holzer. D Radko Gudas sat for the final game of his six-game suspension. ... Philadelphia LW Michael Raffl remained sidelined with an upper-body injury. ... Canadiens G Carey Price played his 450th career game. ... The game was the opener of a back-to-back for the Flyers, their second in the young season. It was also the first of two Bell Centre visits this season for the Flyers, who will return on Nov. 5.