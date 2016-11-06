Canadiens bounce back from shellacking with victory

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens knew they needed to be better after one of their worst outings in franchise history. And, with some help from their netminder, they got the job done.

Five different goal-scorers connected for Montreal and Carey Price made 34 saves the Canadiens skated away with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

"It's never easy playing back-to-back, especially when they were here waiting for us, but we had no choice but to show up and compete today," said Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher. "I thought we did a good job. Made some mistakes at times but for the most part it was a pretty complete game and we're happy with the effort."

Andrei Markov, Greg Pateryn, Alex Galchenyuk, Phillip Danault and Tomas Plekanec scored for the Canadiens (10-1-1), who handed coach Michel Therrien his 250th win behind the Montreal bench.

Price won his 10th straight start, improving to 20-2-0 in last 22 regular-season starts.

"Pricey, obviously MVP a couple of years ago, you see how much we rely on him," Gallagher said. "It's one of those things where, regardless of the game, he just doesn't seem to have an off night. He's going to make timely saves at key moments."

Chris VandeVelde, Shayne Gostisbehere, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny replied for the Flyers (6-6-1). Goaltender Michal Neuvirth, making his third start in four nights, stopped 12 shots.

Montreal got off to a much better start than in Friday's game, when it lost 10-0 in Columbus. Markov got his team on the board 1:06 into the first period. Canadiens winger Andrew Shaw forced Flyers center Sean Couturier into a turnover, sending his clearing attempt right to Markov, who fired from the top of the left circle for his first of the season.

VandeVelde tied it 3:26 later. After a Montreal icing, the Flyers forward picked up the loose puck following a scramble off the draw and beat Price glove side.

Gostisbehere gave the visitors the lead at 8:30 on a sequence that began with Konecny's breakaway and led Montreal to get hemmed in its own end. Jakub Voracek picked up the rebound of Michael Del Zotto's point shot and fired over to Gostisbehere in the right circle.

The lead wouldn't last long, though, as 39 seconds later, the puck made its way through a scramble of bodies in the slot out to Pateryn, who wired it from the top of the circle.

Montreal regained the lead at 18:38 of the second period. Markov drove up the left side to create an odd-man rush and dished off to Alexander Radulov, who showed patience before passing it on to Galchenyuk, alone at the faceoff dot.

"We were playing some good hockey, feeling good about our game," Giroux said of the Flyers' mentality down by a goal to end the second after outshooting Montreal 15-3 in the frame. "Even if we were losing, we were happy about our game and the way we were playing. We felt that if we kept playing like that, we were going to win the game. If we play the way we played tonight, we're going to win a lot of hockey games."

Danault put Montreal ahead by a pair at 3:52 of the third period. Neuvirth was slow to move the puck behind his net and Torrey Mitchell picked it off, sending it to Danault in front.

Giroux cut into the Canadiens' lead during a double-minor at 9:16 when his shot from the left circle beat a screened Price.

Plekanec got the lead back 21 seconds later with Montreal still shorthanded as he slapped one from the left circle for his first of the season.

"I forgot how to celebrate goals, I didn't know what to do," joked the veteran center. "I'm definitely happy for the first one, and definitely happy to help the team win the game."

Konecny again brought the Flyers to within one when he tipped in defenseman Ivan Provov's point shot on the power play with 3:44 to go.

"That's Philadelphia Flyers hockey. That's unquestioned inside our locker room and on the bench," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said of his team's resiliency. "We're disappointed that we didn't get two points but it doesn't matter if you feel good about your effort. We came here to get two points and we didn't do that."

NOTES: Despite Friday's historical loss to Columbus, the Canadiens dressed the same lineup, leaving LW Daniel Carr and D Joel Hanley as scratches. ... Flyers and former Montreal RW Dale Weise drew back in after sitting out Thursday's game as a healthy scratch, marking his first game against the Canadiens since being traded last season and then signing with Philadelphia as a free agent. ... D Michael Del Zotto made his season debut for Philadelphia after missing the first three weeks of the season with an injury. ... The Flyers scratched C Nick Cousins and D Nick Schultz, while C Boyd Gordon and D Andrew MacDonald missed their third and second games, respectively, with injury. ... The game marked the first time in the last four games that the Flyers were not involved in a back-to-back series.