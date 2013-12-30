Preview: Flyers at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their home point streak to eight games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Vancouver has gone 6-0-1 in its own building since dropping a 2-1 decision to Chicago on Nov. 23, winning all six of its contests at Rogers Arena this month. The Canucks posted their third overall victory Sunday, a 2-0 triumph at Calgary in which rookie Eddie Lack made 18 saves for his second NHL shutout.

Philadelphia began its six-game road trip in winning fashion Saturday as it skated to a 4-3 shootout victory in Edmonton. Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals for his third straight two-goal effort and Scott Hartnell added one as the Flyers rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits before rookie Michael Raffl netted the decisive tally in the third round of the bonus format. Philadelphia attempts to earn a split of the season series with Vancouver as it suffered a 3-2 loss at home on Oct. 15.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (18-16-4): Claude Giroux recorded a pair of assists Saturday to extend his point streak to eight games. The captain has collected five goals and 10 assists during his run. Simmonds is the first member of the Flyers to post three consecutive multi-goal performances since Reggie Leach accomplished the feat in 1981.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (23-11-6): Lack figures to be in net again Monday as Roberto Luongo remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. Joacim Eriksson, who has yet to make his NHL debut, served as Lack’s backup against the Flames. Vancouver likely will be without defenseman Andrew Alberts, who exited Sunday’s game early in the first period after taking an elbow to the head from Calgary’s Brian McGrattan.

OVERTIME

1. LW Tye McGinn scored twice for the Flyers in the first meeting, but Vancouver C Ryan Kesler netted his second of the game with 2:25 left as the Canucks rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit.

2. Vancouver is in the midst of playing three games in four nights following a six-day layoff.

3. Simmonds has scored half of his 12 goals this season on the power play.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flyers 2