Preview: Flyers at Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to halt their skid as they continue their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Philadelphia fell to 0-2-1 over its last three contests, with two of the setbacks coming against Buffalo.

The Flyers have been held to one goal in each of their last two games, including a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Friday in the opener of their trek. Vancouver is seeking its second straight home victory after losing its first five contests (0-2-3) at Rogers Arena. The Canucks extended their overall point streak to four games (2-0-2) on Friday, building a three-goal lead 11 minutes into the first period at Arizona and holding on for a 4-3 triumph. Vancouver swept last season’s two-game series, outscoring Philadelphia 8-1 in the process.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-4-2): With its offense struggling, Philadelphia recalled veteran Chris Conner from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The 31-year-old journeyman right wing, who appeared in two games with Washington in 2014-15, leads the Phantoms with four goals and is second on the team with eight points in as many games. “He’s a guy that can bring pace,” coach Dave Hakstol told reporters. “He’s a competitive guy, especially on pucks, and he can bring a little bit of offensive punch as well.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (5-2-4): Radim Vrbata apparently prefers playing with the Sedin twins. The 34-year-old Czech failed to record a point in his first six games of the season but has notched three goals and two assists in five contests since being reunited with the Swedish brothers. Jared McCann, a 19-year-old center who was drafted 24th overall in 2014, leads the team with five goals in nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Flyers C Sean Couturier (concussion) is not with the club on the road trip but is listed as day-to-day.

2. Vancouver C Brandon Sutter has recorded two points in his last six games after notching five in his first five.

3. Philadelphia C Brayden Schenn has scored four goals on 20 shots this season (20 percent) while RW Jakub Voracek has yet to tally despite registering a team-high 44 shots.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flyers 1