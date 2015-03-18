Daniel Sedin’s playmaking leads Canucks past Flyers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- If the opponent gives Daniel Sedin space, he usually can make something happen.

The Flyers gave the Canucks left winger openings on back-to-back shifts Tuesday, leading to two goals 17 seconds apart by right winger Alex Burrows as Vancouver beat Philadelphia 4-1 at Rogers Arena.

“Daniel found some room and then he found me,” Burrows said of his first goal at 6:44 of the third period. “I went five-hole. Then there was a big rebound I was able to score on. As the first line, we have to find ways.”

The goals were Burrows’ 13th and 14th of the season, compared to the five he managed in 49 games in an injury-riddled 2013-14 season.

The win kept the Canucks (40-25-4) three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames in the tight fight for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Flyers (29-28-15) are 10 points out of a playoff spot, but they played a tight, playoff type of game.

”We make a couple of mistakes, they take advantage,“ said Flyers left winger Michael Raffl, who gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 10:42 of the second period with his 17th of the season. ”You can’t do that against a team like this.

“Two bad shifts, two bad bounces, they take advantage.”

Vancouver defenseman Alex Edler, with his sixth of the season, made it 1-1 at 14:28 of the second, taking a nifty no-look puck that Canucks center Brad Richardson redirected off his skate behind him.

There weren’t many chances Philadelphia allowed Vancouver after that until 6:44 into the third period. During a Flyers line change, Daniel Sedin took a long stretch pass from defenseman Chris Tanev between two Flyers defenders, then fed Burrows in the faceoff circle. Burrows buried it under goalie Steve Mason to put the home team in front for good.

After the ensuing faceoff, Daniel Sedin carried the puck into the Philadelphia slot. The rebound from his wrist shot came out to Burrows with Mason out of position, and Burrows made it 3-1 at 7:01 of the third.

“(The Sedin line) is fun to watch out there,” Flyers rookie center Nick Cousins said after making his NHL debut. “They make passes no one even sees. They’re as good as they’re advertised.”

Vancouver right winger Radim Vrbata added the final goal into an empty net with 9.7 seconds to play.

Mason, who stopped 31 of 34 shots, saw his road woes continue. The Philadelphia goalie has a strange and rare record of more road shutouts (two) than road victories (one) in 18 decisions (1-11-7). His road shutouts were both 1-0 shootout losses.

“I didn’t even know that,” Raffl said. “Every night he gives us the chances to win. It’s probably why we’re in the position we are; we haven’t got it done on the road.”

Vancouver goalie Eddie Lack, making a 12th consecutive appearance with starter Ryan Miller injured, stopped 27 of 28 shots to improve to 12-9-3.

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said Lack made two tremendous saves with the game still tied that most people probably didn’t even notice.

“There were a couple really big ones there,” Desjardins said. “It’s great for us to see, he saved us. (The Flyers) have a high offensive machine, and if they get a couple, they’ll get excited.”

The Flyers did ring two pucks off the posts.

“I felt good out there,” Lack said. “We played good defensively, and it was just a good win for us.”

The Canucks are 3-1-0 with one game to go on a five-game homestand. They play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The Flyers have two more road games, at Calgary on Thursday and at Edmonton on Saturday, before heading home. They are 0-1-1 to start their four-game Canadian trip.

”We’re playing well, two plays and it’s 3-1,“ Flyers coach Craig Berube said. ”They shot-blocked and they counter fast.

“I think we out-chanced them in the game. We have to do a better job of getting pucks through and not getting them blocked.”

NOTES: The Canucks honored former player and coach Pat Quinn pregame, and part of a street leading to Rogers Arena was named after him. Quinn, when a Leafs defenseman, once knocked out Bobby Orr with a hit and sparked a brawl in the 1969 playoffs. He was twice named the NHL’s top coach: with the Flyers in 1980, when the team set an NHL record of 35 consecutive games unbeaten, and in 1992 with the Canucks. He also coached the Leafs, Oilers and Canada’s gold-medal team at the 2002 Olympics. ... Flyers C Nick Cousins made his NHL debut after RW Matt Read returned to Philadelphia for the birth of his first child. ... Canucks RW Zack Kassian was sidelined due to a stiff back, but LW Alex Burrows returned after missing one game with a groin ailment. ... A 13-2 Philadelphia win over the Canucks on Oct. 18, 1984, still holds several spots in the Flyers record book, including largest winning margin and most goals.