Preview: Flyers at Capitals

Streaking Metropolitan Division rivals square off on Sunday afternoon as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals. Philadelphia posted its fifth victory in six games on Saturday as Wayne Simmonds scored his team-leading 10th power-play goal in the second period to snap a tie en route to a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers. With the win, the Flyers moved within one point of the second-place Rangers in the congested standings.

Washington remained one point behind Philadelphia after also skating to a 4-2 triumph in Boston on Saturday afternoon. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored two power-play goals to raise his NHL-leading total to 43 as the Capitals bested the Bruins and skated to their season high-tying fourth straight victory. Upon hearing that Ovechkin collected his 800th career point, coach Adam Oates - who has 1,420 to his credit - quipped “that’s not a milestone” to the Washington Post.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

ABOUT THE FLYERS (31-24-6): Steve Mason rebounded from being pulled in Thursday’s 7-3 setback to San Jose by turning aside 33 shots against the Rangers. With Ray Emery nursing a groin injury and failing to make the short trek to the nation’s capital, Mason is a likely candidate to start for the second consecutive day. Coach Craig Berube told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he has full confidence in backup Cal Heeter - who was recalled from Adirondack of the American Hockey League and has yet to make his NHL debut - but stopped short of naming a starter.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (29-23-9): Ovechkin seems to have put his disappointing Olympic experience behind him by recording three goals and two assists in his last two contests. The reigning Hart Trophy winner is riding a four-game point streak overall and has flustered the Flyers to the tune of 42 points (26 goals, 16 assists) in 31 career meetings. Joel Ward, who netted his career-high 18th goal on Saturday, has scored three times against Philadelphia this season.

OVERTIME

1. Washington C Nicklas Backstrom also rebounded from a sour ending to the Olympics by extending his point streak to four games (one goal, six assists).

2. Philadelphia has scored at least one power-play goal in nine of its last 11 contests.

3. The Capitals have won two of the three meetings, cruising to a brawl-filled 7-0 rout on Nov. 1 before splitting a home-and-home series in mid-December.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Flyers 2