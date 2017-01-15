Preview: Flyers at Capitals

(Updated: DELETES "entering Saturday" in Paragraph 2)

The Washington Capitals had been quietly chugging along in the background through the first half of the season and suddenly are on the brink of owning the best record in the NHL. The Capitals look to extend their season-high winning streak to nine games when they host the scuffling Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon in a Metropolitan Division battle.

Washington routed the past two Stanley Cup champions - Pittsburgh and Chicago - in its last two outings and outscored opponents 21-3 in its last five games to move within one point of league-leading Columbus. “We’ve come to the rink every single time expecting a tight game,” Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner told reporters. “That’s usually the way that this league works. But we’ve been able to really pick up our game and play with joy and play with intensity.” The Flyers will have a difficult time cooling off Washington after dropping 6-3 decision at Boston on Saturday afternoon – falling to 3-7-3 since their inspiring 10-game winning streak. Brayden Schenn has been hot for Philadelphia, though, notching a goal in four consecutive contests.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVAS, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (22-17-6): Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch Saturday after posting a minus-7 rating over his previous five games and veteran blue liner Mark Streit (shoulder) returned for the first time since Dec. 11. Wayne Simmonds snapped a seven-game goal drought with his team-leading 18th on Saturday while Jakub Voracek has assists in two straight and tops the Flyers in points (41). Michal Neuvirth allowed five goals on 38 shots against Boston and that could mean Steve Mason will be back in net Sunday, but the 28-year-old owns a .874 save percentage in five January games.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (28-9-5): While Nicklas Backstrom is red hot with a five-game point streak (three goals, seven assists) and Alex Ovechkin has five goals during the streak, the key has been an improved team effort. The Capitals got four goals from the bottom two lines – two from Jay Beagle and one each from Brett Connolly and Thomas Wilson – in Saturday’s 6-0 victory over Chicago. “I use the term ‘everybody pulling on the same rope,’” coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “All four lines are pulling on the rope. You saw production right through the whole lineup there. I think that’s what our strength is.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia captain C Claude Giroux boasts four assists in the last three games, but has no goals in 10 straight contests.

2. Alzner became the third D since 1943-44 to play in 500 straight NHL games Saturday and has the fifth-longest active streak.

3. The Flyers won three of the last four meetings, including a 3-2 shootout triumph Dec. 21.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Flyers 1