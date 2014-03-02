Flyers rally to beat Capitals in OT

WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Flyers were one period away from losing their grip on the third and final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Washington Capitals were one period away from owning a playoff spot for the first time since Jan. 18.

Third-period goals by right winger Jakub Voracek and center Claude Giroux set the stage for center Vincent Lecavalier’s game-winning goal 2:45 into overtime, giving the Flyers a dramatic 5-4 win over the Capitals at Verizon Center.

“I think the momentum was on our side,” Lecavalier said after relishing his 900th career NHL point. “We played the (third period) the way we know how to play.”

The win moves the Flyers two points ahead of the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division standings while snapping Washington’s four-game win streak.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Capitals

The Capitals received a pair of goals from defenseman Dmitry Orlov, but it was Orlov’s five-minute boarding penalty on Flyers center Brayden Schenn that turned the momentum in the Flyers’ favor.

Washington was leading 4-2 when Orlov drove Schenn into the boards about 15 seconds after taking a hit from Schenn behind the Caps’ net.

“We had a two-goal lead,” Capitals coach Adam Oates said. “You get hit behind the net -- hard. That’s their guy’s job. I understand you want to pay back, but you’ve got to be disciplined. I‘m not saying it was a five-minute board, but he definitely retaliated and you can’t do that.”

The Flyers used the extended advantage to close within 4-3 with 8:02 remaining in the third period when Voracek blasted a one-timer past Braden Holtby for his 16th goal of the season and sixth on the power play.

The Capitals killed off the remainder of the major penalty but Giroux sent the game into overtime when he deflected a Voracek shot past Holtby for his second goal of the game and 21st goal of the season with 1:05 remaining in regulation.

That set the stage for Lecavalier ripping a wrist shot past Holtby’s outstretched catching glove for his 14th goal of the season and third game-winner with the Flyers.

“I think the whole game we played good,” said Giroux, who finished with two goals and one assist. “They have guys that can score a lot of goals. We just kept playing the same way.”

The teams face off for the fifth and final time this season on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Orlov opened the scoring when he blasted a pass by right winger Troy Brouwer past Flyers goaltender Steve Mason just 6:06 into the game. Giroux answered on the power play, but Capitals center Marcus Johansson restored the Caps’ one-goal lead later in the first period.

A shorthanded goal by right winger Adam Hall tied it again for the Flyers, but second-period goals by center Jay Beagle and Orlov gave the Capitals what appeared to be a commanding two-goal lead.

Capitals center Eric Fehr said Washington has to turn the other cheek when the two teams meet again on Wednesday.

“They are going to try to intimidate you and we just need to play our game,” he said. “That is not the style we play. We don’t try to intimidate teams, we try to out-skill teams, outwork teams and score goals that way ”

NOTES: It was the final game for both teams before the NHL trade deadline on Wednesday. Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin and C Nicklas Backstrom combined for four goals and five assists in their first two games after returning from the Sochi Olympics but were held off the scoresheet and were a minus-4 against the Flyers. ... Flyers D Kimmo Timonen played in his 500th game as a Flyer. ... Philadelphia RW Adam Hall netted his fourth goal of the season in the second period. In his two previous seasons in the NHL he had just two goals in 94 games. ... Capitals C Mikhail Grabovski missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. ... Flyers G Ray Emery remains sidelined by a lower body injury.