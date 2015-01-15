Holtby, Capitals slam door on Flyers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals have never been known as a team built to win 1-0 games. But with the arrival of head coach Barry Trotz and veteran defensemen Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen, they are looking more and more like a playoff contender.

Goaltender Braden Holtby turned away all 21 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season, making left winger Jason Chimera’s first-period goal stand up as the game-winner in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Verizon Center.

The 1-0 win was the Capitals’ first by that score since now-retired goaltender Tomas Vokoun blanked the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Jan. 11, 2012. It also improved Washington’s record to 14-1-4 since Dec. 4 and the team moved within two points of the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins and within three points of the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

The Capitals also moved 15 points ahead of the Flyers, who lost for the second time in three games.

“We know we’re not perfect right now and we have a long way to go to where we want to be,” Holtby said after recording his 15th career shutout. “But we’re finding ways to win games and creating that winning culture around here.”

Holtby’s effort overshadowed a strong performance by Flyers 33-year-old rookie netminder Rob Zepp, who turned aside 25 of 26 shots in his third NHL game. His loss was his first in the NHL.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Capitals

“I was real comfortable at home against Tampa (a 7-3 win Monday night) and tonight I felt even more comfortable,” Zepp said. “It’s like anything. When you come into a new situation it takes a little while to get comfortable. But day-by-day, I am definitely feeling more and more like myself.”

Holtby saved his most dramatic save until the end of regulation when he scrambled to stop a shot by Flyers left winger Brayden Schenn with 51.4 seconds remaining and the Flyers with an extra attacker. Orpik finally swept the bouncing puck out of the crease.

“We pressured pretty hard at the end, trying to get that tying goal,” Flyers center Claude Giroux said. “We need to make sure it goes into the net.”

Already without injured defensemen Braydon Coburn and goaltender Steve Mason, the Flyers may have lost left winger Scott Laughton to injury. With 2:50 remaining in the second period, Laughton crossed the offensive blue line and was jolted by a hard shoulder to the chest from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Laughton’s helmet flew off his head and he skated slowly to the Flyers bench before exiting to the trainer’s room. He did not return for the third period. There was no penalty called on the play.

Niskanen said he had taken a hit from Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds just before the hit.

“I was a little fired up,” Niskanen said.

“I thought it actually energized us,” Trotz said. “They had a little push on and he cut laterally into that hit. It gave us some momentum.”

The Flyers said only that Laughton suffered an upper-body injury and that he would be evaluated again on Thursday.

The Capitals opened the scoring 3:13 into the game when left winger Jason Chimera bounced off a check on Flyers defenseman Mark Streit and beat him to the front of the Flyers net to redirect a point shot by Niskanen past Zepp for his fourth goal of the season.

After Chimera’s goal, the game turned into a tight goaltending battle between the 25-year-old Holtby and 33-year-old Zepp.

With 4:21 gone in the second period, Holtby held his ground on a mini-breakaway by Giroux, who tried to beat him under the crook of his left arm.

Holtby also closed the door on Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds from in close late in the second period and Zepp flashed out his left pad to stop Capitals center Eric Fehr in the closing minute of the second period.

NOTES: Capitals G Braden Holtby started for the 20th consecutive game and made his 26th straight appearance. ... Flyers G Rob Zepp played in just his third NHL game at the age of 33. He played junior hockey against Capitals RW Joel Ward when both were teenagers. ... Philadelphia D Carlo Colaiacovo played for the first time since Nov. 19, taking the place of D Braydon Coburn, who is out four weeks with a lower-body injury. ... The Capitals return to action Friday night when head coach Barry Trotz makes his return to Nashville for the first time since being fired by the Predators after missing the playoffs last season. Trotz was the only coach in the Predators’ 15-year history before he was replaced by Peter Laviolette. The Capitals continue their road trip in Dallas, where backup G Justin Peters is expected to make his first start for Washington since Nov. 29. ... The Flyers return home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, then hit the road for games against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Monday.